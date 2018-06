Canada Day 151 is almost here, and Meaghan Proteau tells us how to enjoy it in Prince Rupert

This Week Podcast features a new guest co-host, Meaghan Proteau, who joins us to read the news and tell us what’s coming up for Canada Day in Prince Rupert.

Hear about the Top 5 stories of the week including Trudeau’s announcement in Prince Rupert and the much-awaited bridges in Rushbrook.

