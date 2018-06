For National Indigenous Peoples Day, organizers of Prince Rupert festivities tell us what’s coming up

Roberta Edzerza and Marlene Clifton have volunteered on the National Aboriginal Day Committee in Prince Rupert for years. (Meaghan Proteau / The Northern View)

Joey Jack and Keili Bartlett host This Week Podcast, reading the Top 5 news stories in Prince Rupert. The port made headlines twice this week, and organizers of the 20th annual National Aboriginal Day celebrations tell us what they’re looking forward to.

Watch more episodes HERE.



newsroom@thenorthernview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter