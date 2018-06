Cruise ship season is upon us, and special guests talk about the upcoming Bushwacker dinner

This Week Podcast features special guests from Kaien Trails and the Prince Rupert Lions Club to talk about the upcoming Bushwacker dinner.

Our hosts Shannon Lough and Keili Bartlett share the Top 5 online stories from Prince Rupert. Hear about the 9-year-old Heart of Our City and 19-year-old MVP of the Week, and what’s going on on the North Coast!

