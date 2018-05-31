Keili Bartlett and Shannon Lough co-host Episode 87 of This Week Podcast. (Meaghan Proteau / The Northern View)

This Week Podcast — Episode 87

Award winning actress Chelsea Stamp-Vincent talks about the Harbour Theatre production of Killer Joe

Award winning actress, and former co-host, Chelsea Stamp-Vincent makes a guest appearance on This Week Podcast to promote her latest work Killer Joe.

Harbour Theatre is presenting the dark comedy on June 1 and 2 at the Tom Rooney Playhouse.

READ MORE: Killer Joe coming to the Rooney Theatre

More on stories about wildlife, another entangled deer, similar to well-known buck Hammy, business highlights, notably pipelines, and the Northern View features including Heart of Our City and MVP of the Week.

For more This Week Podcast episodes CLICK HERE.


newsroom@thenorthernview.com
