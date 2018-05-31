This Week Podcast — Episode 87

Award winning actress Chelsea Stamp-Vincent talks about the Harbour Theatre production of Killer Joe

Keili Bartlett and Shannon Lough co-host Episode 87 of This Week Podcast. (Meaghan Proteau / The Northern View)

Award winning actress, and former co-host, Chelsea Stamp-Vincent makes a guest appearance on This Week Podcast to promote her latest work Killer Joe.

Harbour Theatre is presenting the dark comedy on June 1 and 2 at the Tom Rooney Playhouse.

More on stories about wildlife, another entangled deer, similar to well-known buck Hammy, business highlights, notably pipelines, and the Northern View features including Heart of Our City and MVP of the Week.

