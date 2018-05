Pick up a few gardening tips from Prince Rupert Sunken Gardens manager Andree Fawcett

Andree Fawcett, project manager at the Prince Rupert Sunken Gardens. (Shannon Lough / The Northern View)

This Week Podcast guest is Prince Rupert Sunken Gardens project manager Andree Fawcett, who offers a few gardening tips and is looking for volunteers to plant over the weekend.

Keili Bartlett and Shannon Lough list the Top 5 news stories from the past week, including a bear carcass dumped on Mount Hays and a city councillor’s call to make Via Rail passengers a priority on North Coast tracks.

