Skeena-Bulkley Valley MP Nathan Cullen on the Create Your Canada contest. (Shannon Lough / The Northern View)

This Week Podcast — Episode 85

Learn how you could create your own law. MP Nathan Cullen is this week’s guest on Create Your Canada

For anyone who has ever wanted to make their own law, watch this episode where we meet with Skeena-Bulkley Valley MP Nathan Cullen on the opportunity to take part in the law making process in Ottawa.

Winners of the contest, Create Your Canada, will be flown to Ottawa to watch Cullen present the bill in Parliament.

Hosts, Keili Bartlett and Kim Godfrey go through the top five news headlines, including salmon closures, a new public kayaking dock and the continuation of the Relay for Life series.

For more episodes of This Week CLICK HERE.

READ MORE: Cullen reacts to salmon closure and the oil tanker ban


