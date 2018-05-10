Salmon closures on the Skeena, Relay for Life and an interview with a North Coast baseball coach

Kim Godfrey and Keili Bartlett in This Week Podcast Episode 84. (Shannon Lough / The Northern View)

Kim Godfrey and Keili Bartlett dig into the top five stories from the past week, including sweeping salmon closures, a damaged cargo vessel and young B.C. fishers instigating a study on the current West Coast licence system.

In the podcast, sports reporter, Matthew Allen, interviews North Coast Minor Baseball coach, Ken Veldman on what’s new this season, and how players are now pitching to each other.

For more video podcasts CLICK HERE.

Want to be on our podcast? Send us your idea!



newsroom@thenorthernview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter