Kim Godfrey and Keili Bartlett in This Week Podcast Episode 84. (Shannon Lough / The Northern View)

This Week Podcast — Episode 84

Salmon closures on the Skeena, Relay for Life and an interview with a North Coast baseball coach

Kim Godfrey and Keili Bartlett dig into the top five stories from the past week, including sweeping salmon closures, a damaged cargo vessel and young B.C. fishers instigating a study on the current West Coast licence system.

In the podcast, sports reporter, Matthew Allen, interviews North Coast Minor Baseball coach, Ken Veldman on what’s new this season, and how players are now pitching to each other.

