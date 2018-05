Learn how you can help raise funds for Tour de North in Prince Rupert

For Episode 83, Kim Godfrey returns to guest host the podcast. Kim and Keili Bartlett talk about Ridley Terminals, saving the cherry trees and the Lax Kw’alaams school. They talk to Corporal Devon Gerrits and Bob Killbery about their fundraiser for Tour de North — featuring a toilet.

