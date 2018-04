Learn about the new TrailRider program launched by the Kaien Trails Society

Matt Allen, Keili Bartlett and Marc Fawcett-Atkinson in Episode 82 of This Week Podcast in Prince Rupert. (Shannon Lough / The Northern View)

For Episode 82, hosts Marc Fawcett-Atkinson, Keili Bartlett, and Matt Allen take us through the top five most read stories online. Later, Morgan Foisy tells us all about the TrailRider program that was launched last Saturday and will make trails more accessible to all residents and visitors.

