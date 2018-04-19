This Week Podcast — Episode 81

Learn more about the North Coast Health Improvment Society’s aim to upgrade the cancer care unit

Shannon Lough and Keili Bartlett interview Stefan Delloch, president of the North Coast Health Improvement Society, in Episode 81 of This Week Podcast in Prince Rupert. (Meaghan Proteau / The Northern View)

For Episode 81, we’re speaking with Stefan Delloch, president of the North Coast Health Improvment Society, about the $200,000 upgrade needed for Prince Rupert’s cancer care unit. Last year 800 people were treated at the unit and the hospital expects an average of 10 per cent increase in cancer patients every year.

This Week hosts, Shannon Lough, Keili Bartlett and Marc Fawcett-Atkinson highlight the top five news stories online, the three big features in the paper and what is coming up this weekend in Prince Rupert, B.C.

For more episodes of This Week CLICK HERE.

Do you have a guest idea for the podcast? Let us know!



newsroom@thenorthernview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter