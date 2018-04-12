This Week Podcast — Episode 80

Learn all about the City of Prince Rupert’s new app and emergency notification system

Council meeting video, there’s an app for that. Bylaw information, there’s an app for that. Service interruptions, or emergency alerts , there’s an app for that.

This week’s guest is Veronika Stewart, City of Prince Rupert communications manager, who is explaining the two new systems the city rolled out this week to better inform residents.

Hosts, Shannon Lough, Keili Bartlett are joined by Marc Fawcett-Atkinson, the Northern View’s spring intern. Together, they highlight the top five stories online and what features to look for in this week’s newspaper.

For more podcasts CLICK HERE.


newsroom@thenorthernview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
VIDEO: Mckay Street Park breaks ground

Just Posted

In Our Opinion: Humboldt hockey family

Small towns in Canada felt a collection pang in their hearts when they heard of the hockey tragedy

Gusts of 104 km/h wallop Prince Rupert Tuesday afternoon

City contracted crews were busy clearing more than 50 trees fell during the wind storm

Boarders and skiers catch some big air at the Loaded Throwdown

Loaded Sports sponsored the freestyle competition on April 7 at Shames Mountain

Fuel spotted where Western Commander sank

The fishing vessel went down on April 9, west of Prince Rupert in Northern B.C.

Church and Civic Centre broken into, several fights lead to arrests

RCMP briefs from Prince Rupert for April 2-7

This Week Podcast — Episode 80

Learn all about the City of Prince Rupert’s new app and emergency notification system

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

B.C. police officers disciplined following harassment complaint

Investigation looked at repored workplace and sexual harassment in one of Delta’s patrol platoons

B.C. mom calls on doctors to let parents help their addicted kids

Report that says parents are overlooked in treating substance abuse reflects mother’s experience

B.C. professor jailed in Slovakia

David Scheffel is in jail in Slovakia facing charges of child pornography, sexual violence and arms trafficking

Dayna Brons, trainer for Humboldt Broncos, dies in hospital

Her death brings the total number of dead to 16

COLUMN: Stanley Cup first-round playoff predictions

A glance at the first-round matchups in the NHL playoffs

Top five most successful GoFundMe campaigns

A GoFundMe campaign for the Humboldt hockey players is the one of the most successful campaigns

Calgary truck company owner apologizes for hockey bus crash

The trucking company is shut down as part of standard protocol following a crash

Most Read

  • This Week Podcast — Episode 80

    Learn all about the City of Prince Rupert’s new app and emergency notification system