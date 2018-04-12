This Week Podcast — Episode 80

Learn all about the City of Prince Rupert’s new app and emergency notification system

Council meeting video, there’s an app for that. Bylaw information, there’s an app for that. Service interruptions, or emergency alerts , there’s an app for that.

This week’s guest is Veronika Stewart, City of Prince Rupert communications manager, who is explaining the two new systems the city rolled out this week to better inform residents.

Hosts, Shannon Lough, Keili Bartlett are joined by Marc Fawcett-Atkinson, the Northern View’s spring intern. Together, they highlight the top five stories online and what features to look for in this week’s newspaper.

