This Week Podcast — Episode 79

We cover halibut, Vopak, carbon tax, Walk of Sorrow, skiing Shames and Monty Python’s Spamalot

In This Week podcast, hosts Shannon Lough and Keili Bartlett, give you the Top 5 news stories from the week, including a preview of Monty Python’s Spamalot.

Get to know Heather MacRae, who is the Northern View Heart of Our City and who plays the Lady of the Lake in this year’s community theatre. The comedy musical will be on the Lester Centre stage April 5-7 in Prince Rupert.

