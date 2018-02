Prince Rupert’s podcast hosts meet with artist Lisa Morrow about the 2018 Creative Jam

Keili Bartlett, Chelsea Stamp-Vincent and Lisa Morrow in Episode 70 of This Week podcast. (Shannon Lough / The Northern View)

Prince Rupert artist, Lisa Morrow, drops in on the podcast to talk about the 2018 Creative Jam.

Hosts, Chelsea Stamp-Vincent and Keili Bartlett read through the headlines and Matt Allen delves into the sports.

Learn about what’s going on this weekend and more with This Week podcast, brought to you by Hecate Strait Development Society.

