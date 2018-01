Prince Rupert’s podcast digs into the tsunami warning on the coast and how to run

A day after the tsunami warning along the B.C. coast, hosts Tyler Portelance and Chelsea Stamp-Vincent discuss how the emergency preparedness was in Prince Rupert. Guests, Rupert Runners coaches, Leslie Peloquin and Crystal Sawatzky, talk about their recent training with an Olympian and how the Learn to Run program works.

