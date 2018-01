Hosts Chelsea and Keili discuss curling, brewing and all the news highlights in Prince Rupert

Chelsea Stamp-Vincent and Keili Bartlett in This Week Podcast Episode 67. (Meaghan Proteau/The Northern View)

On This Week Podcast, Chelsea Stamp-Vincent and Keili Bartlett discuss the top stories on vandalism, the New Year’s Baby and the Rampage dominating in their first game of 2018.

Guest, Craig Outhet, speaks about his love of brewing, and Jamie Malthus tries to draw more community curlers.

For more episodes CLICK HERE.



newsroom@thenorthernview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter