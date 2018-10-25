This Week Podcast — Episode 108

Halloween special takes place in the Nisga’a Hall basement where they’re hosting a haunted house

Shannon Lough and co-host Tyler Portelance in Episode 108 of This Week Podcast. (Northern View photo)

From the bowels of the Nisga’a Hall comes the weekly North Coast news and sports report.

Gitmaxmak’ay Nisga’a Society members, Charles Trimble and Debra Ridsdale, describe the Oct. 30 haunted house put on by their young members.

Then we learn more about the upcoming play Bloody Business at the Tom Rooney House.

Tyler Portelance is back co-hosting the show with Shannon Lough. They discuss the warm blob, wind and the outcome of the elections.

