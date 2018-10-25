Shannon Lough and co-host Tyler Portelance in Episode 108 of This Week Podcast. (Northern View photo)

This Week Podcast — Episode 108

Halloween special takes place in the Nisga’a Hall basement where they’re hosting a haunted house

From the bowels of the Nisga’a Hall comes the weekly North Coast news and sports report.

Gitmaxmak’ay Nisga’a Society members, Charles Trimble and Debra Ridsdale, describe the Oct. 30 haunted house put on by their young members.

Then we learn more about the upcoming play Bloody Business at the Tom Rooney House.

Tyler Portelance is back co-hosting the show with Shannon Lough. They discuss the warm blob, wind and the outcome of the elections.

Thanks for watching or listening.

Missed an episode? Check out our archives.

RELATED: VIDEO — Horde of zombies meet at courthouse


newsroom@thenorthernview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
New North Coast veteran association hosting armistice ball

Just Posted

Death of retail part 3: What are we doing about it?

Part Three of a series investigating the shrinking retail sector on the North Coast of B.C.

Windstorm knocks out power, delays Sandspit ferry

Islands hit by first significant southeaster of the season

Rainmakers close out rugby season

VIDEO: Girls rugby team ended their season with a final practice on Oct. 18

Ørsted drops partnership with NaiKun Wind Energy

Proposed offshore wind farm in Hecate Strait is still in the development phase

Northern Savings and members offer $17,000 in donations to non-profits

Thirty-one per cent of patronage was donated with matching donations from the credit union

This Week Podcast — Episode 108

Halloween special takes place in the Nisga’a Hall basement where they’re hosting a haunted house

Delivering the paper as a family

The Northern View is looking for newspaper carriers in Prince Rupert, join our team today

New pot, impaired driving penalties could bar newcomers from Canada

On Dec. 18, new impaired driving penalties take effect

Changing story again, Saudi Arabia says killing was planned

“Jamal Khashoggi’s body still hasn’t been found. Where is it?” Turkey’s foreign minister, Mevlut Cavusoglu, said

More explosive packages sent to DeNiro and former Vice-President Biden

None of the bombs detonated and no one was hurt as authorities in New York, Washington, D.C., Deleware, Florida and California seized the suspicious packages

Granlund scores shootout winner as Canucks beat Vegas 3-2

Horvat nets pair of goals for Vancouver

Price is right for Red Sox in World Series Game 2 win over Dodgers

Boston beats L.A. 4-2 to take 2-0 lead in series

B.C. Youtuber exits homemade, air-tight ‘biodome’ after 14 hours

Kurtis Baute sealed himself ‘in a jar’ to continue the discussion about climate change

Missing Shuswap woman’s ID found in northern BC

Ashley Simpson’s identification found in tank of a sewage vacuum truck in Pink Mountain

Most Read