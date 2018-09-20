Corbin Basso, a drama student at Charles Hays Secondary School, is in the upcoming film “Monkey Beach”. (Shannon Lough / The Northern View)

This Week Podcast — Episode 103

Learn more Prince Rupert’s open air market, and our guest is an actor playing in Monkey Beach

frame src=”https://blackpress.tv/embed/35478/This_Week_Podcast_-_Episode_103″ frameborder=”0″ width=”640″ height=”360″ scrolling=”no” allowfullscreen>

Tyler Portelance is back to speak about Hecate Strait Employment Development Society’s open air market on Saturday, Sept. 22.

Then we meet Corbin Basso, a Charles Hays Secondary School drama student who has landed a role in the film Monkey Beach.

For more episodes of This Week Podcast CLICK HERE.


newsroom@thenorthernview.com
