Learn more about the Cannery Road Race and meet the new superintendent for the school district

Keili Bartlett and Shannon Lough, hosts of This Week Podcast in Episode 102. (Shannon Lough / The Northern View)

Kicking off the school year, the new district superintendent, Irene LaPierre, speaks about her first month in Prince Rupert, how she plans to make a difference, and about the first school district newsletter being released this Friday.

Also, join Keili Bartlett in her last This Week Podcast before moving to the Victoria newsroom, and more details to come on Saturday’s Northern View Cannery Road Race.

