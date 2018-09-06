This Week Podcast — Episode 101

Learn more about the upcoming Trading Coast Market popping up for cruise ship day on Sept. 22.
Tyler Portelance, with Hecate Strait Employment Development and Nathan Randall, project manager with Ecotrust Canada’s North Coast Innovation Lab speak with hosts Shannon Lough and Keili Bartlett on the market concept, as well as the Trading Coast Conference on Sept. 11 to help potential vendors sell their wares prior to the market.
