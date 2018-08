Tyler, Kim and Joey are back for the centennial episode on Prince Rupert community news

Tyler Portelance, Joey Jack and Kim Godfrey in the 100th episode of This Week Podcast. (Shannon Lough / The Northern View)

For the centennial episode of the Northern View’s video podcast This Week a few classic hosts return to the show.

We also have a flash of guests pop in and some shared memories from previous episodes.

If you’d like to get your hand on a This Week Podcast mug, then tell us YOUR favourite episode and why.

For previous episodes of This Week click here!



