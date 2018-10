Rainbow Nation’s host Russel Adams joins the show to talk about elections, cannabis and Halloween

Rainbow Nation’s podcast co-host Russel Adams is on the show This Week to get into the news headlines on election day, Oct. 20, cannabis legalization, the Ridley Island Tax Sharing Agreement dispute, and much more. Tune in.

