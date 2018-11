The View introduces Nick Laws as the new sports reporter, and other highlights from Prince Rupert

Nick Laws and Shannon Lough host Episode 113 of This Week. (Northern View photo)

The Northern View’s weekly news show, This Week, introduces the new sports reporter, Nick Laws as the co-host.

Cannabis retail, Canada Post and multiculturalism are all subjects in this week’s paper, as well as a 100-year-old Heart of Our City profile, and highlights from the All Native Basketball qualifiers.

