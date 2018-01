From inside the Northern View office in Prince Rupert we bring you all the news headlines

Chelsea Stamp-Vincent and Keili Bartlett in Episode 68 of This Week. (Shannon Lough / The Northern View)

On This Week, we film from inside the Northern View office with Keili Bartlett and Chelsea Stamp-Vincent where we learn more about the upcoming Prince Rupert Sugar Shack festival put on by Patrick Witwicki and AFFNO.

