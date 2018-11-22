This Week podcast hosts Shannon Lough and Joey Jack in Episode 112. (Northern View photo)

This Week – Episode 112

Chance to win two tickets to “Laughing for a Cause” comedy show in Prince Rupert

Cannabis sales in Prince Rupert, the search for a hit and run suspect across Northern B.C., and Metlakatla Development Corporation reveals its economic impact in the region. Catch news, community and sports highlights from hosts Shannon Lough and Joey Jack.

Pay attention, and you could win two tickets to “Laughing for a Cause” comedy show at Seal Cove Pub this Friday night.

What is the random word Joey blurts out in the podcast? Call 250-624-8088 or email newsroom@thenorthernview.com. The first person with the correct answer can pick up two tickets to the show.

For more episodes of This Week CLICK HERE.


shannon.lough@thenorthernview.com
Kaien Island Craft Fair highlights

