Co-chair of the Rotary Auction, Crystal Lorette, and editor of the Northern View, Shannon Lough. (Northern View photo)

This Week – Episode 111

Selena Horne, Charles Hays high school musical star, co-hosts the Northern View’s weekly show

High school musical star Selena Horne is a guest host on Episode 111 of This Week Podcast.

Learn more about the Charles Hays Secondary School production of “9 to 5” and Horne’s role as Doralee.

Catch up on the news, how you can take part in the musical’s pottery fundraiser, and when the show hits the stage.

Also, a special segment dedicated to this year’s Rotary Auction. Co-chair of the auction, Crystal Lorette, drops by the Northern View office to share some details about the items you can bid on, and even how you can bid on advertising on the podcast and on the Northern View website.

Check it out.

For more episodes of This Week CLICK HERE.


newsroom@thenorthernview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Prince Rupert war graves cleaned

Just Posted

A vigil for Transgender Day of Remembrance in Prince Rupert

Names to read of all the transpeople who were killed in the past year

School Board appoint new chair

James Horne replaces Tina Last, who held the position for 13 years

Rupert dancer heading to Poland for world championships

Dance Academy of Prince Rupert has a dancer competing globally and another won a prestigious bursary

Up to 20 cannabis stores possible in Prince Rupert

City planner said it’s ‘ludicrous’ to expect that many shops downtown

Prince Rupert to celebrate first Métis Awareness Week

Awareness week was proclaimed by Prince Rupert Mayor Lee Brain on Aug. 23

This Week – Episode 111

Selena Horne, Charles Hays high school musical star, co-hosts the Northern View’s weekly show

Delivering the paper as a family

The Northern View is looking for newspaper carriers in Prince Rupert, join our team today

Protesters confront Environment Minister in B.C.

Protesters wanting more for killer whales confront Catherine McKenna

Humans reshaping evolutionary history of species around the globe: paper

University of British Columbia researcher had the paper published in the Proceedings of the Royal Society

Toronto ‘carding’ activist Desmond Cole stopped by police in Vancouver

Cole says his experience reveals what daily life is like for black and Indigenous residents

Commercial trucks banned from left lane of Coquihalla

B.C.’s Ministry of Transportation has introduced a new program that hopes to prevent accidents and closures on the Coquihalla Highway.

B.C. on track to record same number of overdose deaths as last year

128 people died of overdoses in September, bringing the total to more than 1,100 so far in 2018

B.C. firefighters rescue horse stuck in mud

‘It happens more often than you’d think,’ says deputy chief

Older B.C. drivers subsidizing younger ones, study finds

ICBC protects higher-risk drivers, pays for testing costs

Most Read