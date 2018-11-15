This Week – Episode 111

Co-chair of the Rotary Auction, Crystal Lorette, and editor of the Northern View, Shannon Lough. (Northern View photo)

High school musical star Selena Horne is a guest host on Episode 111 of This Week Podcast.

Learn more about the Charles Hays Secondary School production of “9 to 5” and Horne’s role as Doralee.

Catch up on the news, how you can take part in the musical’s pottery fundraiser, and when the show hits the stage.

Also, a special segment dedicated to this year’s Rotary Auction. Co-chair of the auction, Crystal Lorette, drops by the Northern View office to share some details about the items you can bid on, and even how you can bid on advertising on the podcast and on the Northern View website.

Check it out.

For more episodes of This Week CLICK HERE.



newsroom@thenorthernview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter