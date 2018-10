More on municipal elections, LNG Canada and news highlights from the Northern View

For National Newspaper Week hosts Shannon Lough and Joey Jack discuss why newspapers matter now more than ever. More on the Prince Rupert all candidates forum and the massive $40 billion LNG project being approved in Kitimat. Catch the sports, community and news highlights here on This Week.

