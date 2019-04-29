Priya Wilhelmsen, four years old having her face painted by Sabine Lyndman at the second annual Family Support Fair in Prince Rupert on Saturday, Apr. 27 (Gareth Millroy | The Northern View)

The second annual Family Support Fair held at the Civic Centre on Apr. 27

Family fun with face painting and a bouncy castle at the Jim Ciccone Centre

Children with autism and special needs were treated to face painting, a bouncy castle and many other fun activities at the second annual Family Support fair on Saturday, Apr. 27.

It is the second event of its kind and is organized by members of Prince Rupert Family Connections which aims to connect families and parents of children with special needs with necessary information and resources within the community.

Brittaney Finnigan and Sarah MacCarthy of Prince Rupert Family Connections were at the event speaking with parents and blowing up balloons for the kids.

“Prince Rupert Family Connections wants parents to have connections with other parents of children with sensory processing disorders,” MacCarthy said.

“We want to provide children with sensory-safe activities and to put parents in touch with local resources”

Jordan Vendittelli and Ralph Weick of the Prince Rupert fire department parked a fire truck outside the civic centre for the kids to explore and Peter Finnigan a.k.a Bumble-bee took full advantage of the opportunity to see inside the truck.

Hokey Pokey Designs face painting, Bubble Trouble bouncy castle and Good Time Games Hexbugs all contributed to the success of the event.

Sarah Browne and Jodie Payjack of North Coast Community Services said they are glad to see the kids enjoying themselves.


gareth.millroy@thenorthernview.com
Katie Wright with Vanessa Wesley, two years old at the second annual Family Support Fair in Prince Rupert on Saturday, Apr. 27 (Gareth Millroy | The Northern View)

Angelica Jesser at the colouring in competition stand at the second annual Family Support Fair in Prince Rupert on Saturday, Apr. 27 (Gareth Millroy | The Northern View)

Bouncing Castle for the kids to enjoy at the second annual Family Support Fair in Prince Rupert on Saturday, Apr. 27 (Gareth Millroy | The Northern View)

Mixie Pangan and Valarie Payabyab about to get their ballons at the second annual Family Support Fair in Prince Rupert on Saturday, Apr. 27 (Gareth Millroy | The Northern View)

Peter Finnigan a.k.a Bumble-bee explores the fire truck at the second annual Family Support Fair in Prince Rupert on Saturday, Apr. 27 (Gareth Millroy | The Northern View)

Jordan Venditteli and Ralph Weick of the Prince Rupert fire department came out for the day and to show the kids around a fire truck at the second annual Family Support Fair in Prince Rupert on Saturday, Apr. 27 (Gareth Millroy | The Northern View)

