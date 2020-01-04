The numbers are in, JPA loonie auction raises more than $12k for BC Annual Dance Competition

Prince Rupert dances its way to another successful fundraiser

The biggest fundraiser of the year for the B.C. Annual Dance Competition raised more than $12,500.

The Loonie Auction was hosted by the Jazz Productions Association of B.C.

Both Spectrum City Dance and the Dance Academy of Prince Rupert put on memorable performances.

Spectrum City Dance (pictured here performing He’s Got Cooties) and the Dance Academy of Prince Rupert performed at the Jazz Production Association of B.C.’s annual loonie auction. (Jenna Cocullo / The Northern View)

More than 150 people showed up to the Highliner Plaza Hotel for the auction in November.

Desserts, gift cards, local merchandise and services donated by community members and businesses were among the prizes to be won along with $2,000 of cash prizes.

A fashion show was also held showcasing clothing from LeBlanc Boutique where one outfit was auctioned off.

Sandy Jones (left) and Toni Carlson (right) walked the walk at the Jazz Production Association of B.C.’s annual loonie auction. The JPA Ultimate Auction raises money for the B.C. Annual Dance Competition. Clothes from LeBlanc Boutique were on display at the fashion show, where one outfit was auctioned off. (Jenna Cocullo / The Northern View)/td>

Money from the fundraiser goes toward the competition’s venue and more than $50,000 in prizes given away during the week.

The B.C. Annual Dance Competition will be held this May and is currently still in the planning phase.

Jenna Cocullo | Journalist

