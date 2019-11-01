The Northern View reporters Alex Kurial (left) and Jenna Cocullo (right) are raising awareness for men’s health this Movember. (photo Terry St. Pierre / The Northern View)

The Northern View reporters are raising awareness for men’s health this Movember

Prince Rupert can join our team!

The Northern View reporters formed a Mo’ Squad to raise awareness for men’s physical and mental health.

Reporter Alex Kurial will be growing back his infamous 2012 Movember stache and Jenna Cocullo will be participating in Move for Movember by running 60 kilometres over the month for the 60 men lost to suicide each hour, every hour across the world.

In addition, both reporters will be doing a 30 days of yoga challenge.

Join our Mo’ Squad!

Our goal is to raise $500 but we can always beat that goal with your help! If you are also participating in Movember then join our Mo’ Squad to help Prince Rupert raise money for men’s health.

Join the team or donate here.

READ MORE: 1/3 of Canadian men won’t share their feelings for fear of being ‘unmanly’: report

Reporter Alex Kurial is on a mission to grow back his infamous 2012 stach.
Mo’ bro Alex Kurial

Goal: $250 for Prostate Cancer Canada

Challenge: Grow back his infamous 2012 mo’stache and complete 30 days of yoga challenge

Reporter Jenna Cocullo will be participating in Move for Movember as a Mo’ Sista.
Mo’ sista Jenna Cocullo

Goal: $250 for TBT

Challenge: Run 60km in the month and complete 30 days of yoga challenge

Let’s kick things off!

Check out our page every day for progress on our reporters’ goals.

To kick things Kurial and Cocullo will pool a donation $100 if our story reaches 200 shares in a day.

Jenna Cocullo | Journalist
Jenna Cocullo 
