The Northern View presents the second annual Tyee Fishing Derby in support of North Coast Community Services

The Northern View presents the second annual Tyee Fishing Derby

More than $15,000 is up for grabs in cash and prizes

The Northern View’s second annual Tyee Fishing Derby tickets are now available!

Tickets can be purchased at The Northern View, SeaSport Outboard Marina, Pacific Net and Twine and Port Edward General Store and are only $25.

Here are the derby rules and regulations:

* Due to COVID-19 safety protocols, the derby is open to B.C. residents only.

* You must provide proof of provincial residency in order to claim any cash prizes.

* All provincial and federal sportfishing regulations are in full effect including possession and size restrictions. No exemptions or exceptions.

* Maximum length of halibut (head on) 126 centimetres. No exemptions or exceptions.

* All fish entered must be caught on the day of the derby.

* Expect all fish to be inspected.

* Only whole, (round) uncleaned fish will be weighed.

* Expect fisheries officers to be patrolling waters and weigh-in.

* Only one fish may be weighed in per ticket.

* All fish must be caught by rod and reel.

* Weigh-in begins at 1 p.m. until 6 p.m. at ADVENTURE CONSTRUCTION – 161 Mishaw Road in the Prince Rupert Industrial Site.

* Please obey all weigh-in site directions to comply with social distancing.

* The Northern View, Black Press Media and North Coast Community Services accepts no liability for any participant for any reason.

* Decisions by derby officials are final and not subject to appeal.

For further information call Sherry Beal at: 250-627-7166 ext 2002 or e-mail sbeal.nccs@citywest.ca

Karla Starr caught a salmon weighing 11.3 lbs at The Northern View’s inaugural Tyee Fishing Derby. (photo submitted by Karla Campbell Starr)

Greg Willcocks from Burns Lake caught an impressive salmon weighing 8.9 lbs. Willcocks drove up to Prince Rupert this weekend to participate in The Northern View’s inaugural Tyee Fishing Derby. (Jenna Cocullo / The Northern View)

A dynamic duo from Smithers, Derek Finlayson and Leah Smith, won $1,000 for catching the second largest halibut of the day, weighing 55.4 lbs. at The Northern View’s inaugural Tyee Fishing Derby. (Jenna Cocullo / The Northern View)

