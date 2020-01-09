Terrace Standard reporter says goodbye

By Brittany Gervais

After close to two years in Terrace, it’s time for this reporter to sign off.

When I first got to Terrace in early February 2018, I wasn’t sure what to expect. I was nervous and excited to start my career here, even as I worried about moving in, meeting my coworkers and being away from the place I called home.

But my coworkers were there for me every step of the way, never hesitating to offer me advice, help or inspiration. We celebrated our successes together, and we vented and poured out our failures together. Then there were the countless others in Terrace who welcomed me with kindness and open arms. They reminded me how easy it is for strangers to become family.

During my time reporting in Terrace, I learned to never underestimate the heart and importance of news in a small community. These last two years have been a whirlwind experience. When asked if I had a favourite story, event or interview, I’d have to say all of them.

I wrote about a federal election candidate dressed up in a bear costume, and saw my first Hobiyee celebration in Laxgalts’ap. I wrote about housing for seniors and concerns about those awaiting long-term care at Mills Memorial Hospital, covered court, fundraisers, and the school district.

I wrote longer feature articles about some of Terrace’s most interesting people, including one former resident who biked across Canada this past summer on a BMX, all to raise awareness about addiction recovery. Then there was Rod Wheeler, who had visited the plane crash site near the Terrace airport where his son died every year for the past 30 years.

There aren’t enough column inches to describe how much these stories have meant to me. Now that I’m back closer to family in Alberta, I want to say thank you, Terrace. Thank you for your heart, your beautiful landscapes, your endless determination to find the good in the most difficult situations. I will never forget you.

Until we meet again,

Brittany Gervais