Teens raise $1,000 for Nelson Kinney Lung Clinic

After seeing an article in the Northern View about the lung clinic being launched in honour of the late Prince Rupert councillor Nelson Kinney, teenage siblings James and Katie Ryeburn decided to help.
The Ryeburns set up a barbeque at Save-On Foods in Prince Rupert and gathered more family members and friends to lend a hand.
“This was a tremendous display of volunteerism, and of a group of young people in our community going above and beyond to help make a difference,” said Stefan Delloch, president of the North Coast Health Improvement Society..
James and Katie said they hope it will inspire others to help out the cause. Of the lung clinic’s $20,000 goal, only $1,750 is left to fundraise.
Donations can be sent to the North Coast Health Improvement Society’s P.O. Box 326, Prince Rupert, V8J 3P9. Donors can also contact Judy Fraser by email at judy.fraser3915@gmail.com.
