Take your seats! Season schedule for the Lester Centre announced

Music, dance and magic all set to excite crowds starting in October

The new lineup for the Lester Centre was announced today, with an electrifying lineup of musicians and actors set to take the stage.

October 7 will mark the first day of performances, with a performance by Motown songstress Krystle Dos Santos. Ballet Kelowna will follow on November 13 when they perform Mambo and Other Works, an up tempo contemporary dance.

The first show of 2020 will be from signing group Vivace, who performed at the 2010 Winter Olympics. Concert goers will then be treated to a taste of Maritime flavour on February 3 when Atlantic String Machine from Prince Edward Island performs.

Just three days later on February 6 opera fans will be in for fun as the Viva Trio will show off their vocal range. The full February concludes with another homage to Prince Edward Island, as the Canada Ballet Jorgen will perform the timeless classic Anne of Green Gables: The Ballet.

Get ready to groove on March 26, when New Orleans’ own keyboardist Kenny “Blues Boss” Wayne will be inviting the crowd to partake in a soulful night of jazz. Then, switch gears when magician and mentalist Spidey goes to work. Watch those thoughts, as mind reading will be on the docket.

The final performance of the season will come from Rick Scott and Nico Rhodes as they bring their blend of rhythm, roots and groove to the stage.

For those who want to be a part of the show, the annual community musical will perform on April 2-4. Auditions will be held in October for roles in the yet-to-be-announced show.

Tickets go on sale September 1, and will be available at the Lester Centre Box Office, Cooks Jewellers, and online at lestercentre.ca.

