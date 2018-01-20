Pour some syrup on it! The annual Sugar Shack festival returns Jan. 24-27. (File photo)

Sweet tradition returns: Sugar Shack 2018

The 2018 Sugar Shack festival celebrates Francophone culture in Prince Rupert Jan. 24-27

“All the maple syrup you can handle” is on its way to Prince Rupert, Patrick Witwicki said. The eighth annual Sugar Shack festival, celebrating Francophone culture in Prince Rupert, is back and bigger than before.

Witwicki, the executive director of Association des Francophones et Francophiles du Nord-Ouest (AFFNO), said the festival’s sweetest and most popular event is the Sugar Shack brunch. On Jan. 27, the doors of the Jim Ciccone Civic Centre will open at 11:15 a.m. and the traditional Francophone dishes — including toffee on snow and sugar pies — will be served starting at noon.

READ MORE: 2017 Sugar Shack Festival scenes

The Gyspsy Moon Dogs, a new band to the festival, graces the stage and will play as people come in, engaging all senses.

But Witwicki warns last-minute ticket buyers should purchase in advance — the Sugar Shack brunch was sold out the last two years in a row.

The festival kicks off during the Wednesday evening social at Cowpuccino’s, followed by a night at the movies on Thursday. The arts council is screening the Francophone film the Midwife with subtitles at the cinema on Jan. 25.

READ MORE: Prince Rupert’s murder mystery show gets even darker

Friday sees a few changes to the Dessert Theatre menu, with more improv than in previous years. This is to make it easier on the actors who are currently rehearsing for the spring performance of Monty Python’s “Spamalot!” The doors open at the Tom Rooney Playhouse at 8 p.m., Jan. 26.

Finally, a performance by Mélisande caps off the festival on Saturday night. The Quebecois duo, who had two nominations at the Canadian Folk Music Awards 2017, will bring a modern sound to traditional Francophone songs with a mix of acoustic, pop and electro. Watch them perform at the Lester Centre of the Arts at 7:30 p.m., Jan. 27.

More event information can be found at AFFNO at 250-627-1313.


keili.bartlett@thenorthernview.com
