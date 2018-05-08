Sunny day in Rupert for the carnival

matthew.allen@thenorthernview.com
Photos from the weekend festivities at the carnival on the North Coast, B.C.
Gitga’at Emergency Response team manager says the matter is under an internal investigation
Prince Rupert’s round up from the weekend of May 5
Artist and Sm’algyax teacher, Kelli Clifton, presented her work and wisdom to students
CEO Roberta Squire met with Mayor Lee Brain on May 4
Dakota Swim-McNeil has gone from doing flips in her house to winning golds in competition
Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.
8 different breweries take home awards from the world-wide competition in Nashville, TN
Manbir Kajla, 30, was gunned down after fender-bender crash in Surrey. A murder charge has been laid
The horse escaped significant injury at the rain soaked Kentucky Derby
2020 target officially scrapped, now 40% reduction sought by 2030
Current rules ban men who have had sex with other men in the past year
The giant panda cubs were in a playful mood on Monday showing off for a crowd
Consent Captain Tanille leads the charge in ‘confronting rape culture in the nightlife scene’
