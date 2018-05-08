Carnival goers enjoy going up and down (Matthew Allen / The Northern View)

Sunny day in Rupert for the carnival

Photos from the weekend festivities at the carnival on the North Coast, B.C.

READ MORE: West Coast Amusements carnival hits Prince Rupert

 


Riders go for a loop (Matthew Allen / The Northern View)

The driving got a little bit rough in the bumper car pit (Matthew Allen / The Northern View)

Kwame Mereku and his son Isaiah take a swing (Matthew Allen / The Northern View)

Nick Kinney and his daughter Celeste go fishing (Matthew Allen / The Northern View)

Annabelle Demille, Carina Franes and Heidi Bellis all take a ride on the Ferris Wheel (Matthew Allen / The Northern View)

Tsimshian mural takes shape inside Charles Hays Secondary School

