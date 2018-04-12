STREETER: What are you looking forward to most about the new Mckay Street Park?

RELATED: Mckay Street Park breaks ground
newsroom@thenorthernview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter
The Northern View asked residents of Prince Rupert about their new park
RELATED: Mckay Street Park breaks ground
newsroom@thenorthernview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter
Video of students at Prince Rupert Middle School wearing the T-shirts and showing their support
People across Canada are sharing photos and messages today to support the Humboldt families
Skiers and snowboarders share tactics on how to make it safely across the icy pond
A year and a half after landing in Prince Rupert the Syrian refugee family purchased their own home
Small towns in Canada felt a collection pang in their hearts when they heard of the hockey tragedy
Learn all about the City of Prince Rupert’s new app and emergency notification system
Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.
Chilliwack school trustee’s ongoing vitriol towards transgender youth and campaign against LGBTQ spurs claim
Report conducted as part of the Open Government Partnership’s evaluation scheme
Don Davies wants the government to seek compensation for costs of treating addiction to the drugs
Vancouver Canuck Bo Horvat, Coquitlam-born Mathew Barzal and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins of Burnaby selected
Acting president Christine Sorensen said omitting nurses discriminates against front-line workers
Chilliwack Chiefs bench boss Jason Tatarnic was involved in a bus accident with Woodstock in 2007.
Injuries sustained while on-duty left Victoria officer in a coma until his death Wednesday
Video of students at Prince Rupert Middle School wearing the T-shirts and showing their support
The Northern View asked residents of Prince Rupert about their new park
People across Canada are sharing photos and messages today to support the Humboldt families
Learn all about the City of Prince Rupert’s new app and emergency notification system