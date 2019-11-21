STORY & VIDEO: Crafty combo means even more entertainment at this year’s Kaien Island Craft Fair

Live music and food were 2019’s new arrivals at the popular event

Dozens of vendors and thousands of items were on display at the 2019 Kaien Island Craft Fair. (Alex Kurial / The Northern View)

The Kaien Island Craft Fair took place on Saturday, with plenty of new and engaging activities on hand.

Organized by the Prince Rupert Community Arts Council, the fair gives artists the chance to show off their wares, and meet other like-minded craftspeople during the two-day event.

There was a wide range of items featured at the fair, ranging from clothes, to woodwork, food, jewellery, blankets and much more. Dozens of tables took over the entire gymnasium at the Civic Centre, with the displays even spilling over into the auditorium due to the fair’s high popularity.

Joanne Ritchie was already in the Christmas spirit at the Kaien Island Craft Fair. (Alex Kurial / The Northern View)

The Kaien Island Craft Fair filled the Civic Centre gymnasium, and this year expanded to take over the auditorium as well. (Alex Kurial / The Northern View)

READ MORE: Place your bids: Art auction returns to Ice House Gallery

“I’m overwhelmed by the quality and the variety of things that we’ve got here,” Sandra Jones, president of the Community Arts Council, said.

The fair is well known for attracting attendees from across the Northwest, including Nicholas Kitras from Kitwanga. He made the trip to display his glassware art, which took up two tables.

“I think it was fantastic. Well organized, well attended, and I definitely will be coming back next year,” Kitras said.

Nicholas Kitras from Kitwanga shows off his glassware art at the Kaien Island Craft Fair. (Alex Kurial / The Northern View)

Amy Wong had her colourful hand-knit scarves on display. (Alex Kurial / The Northern View)

This year had something a little extra special for attendees, as music and food were added to the weekend’s offerings. “We decided since we’d be using the auditorium space as well, how can we make the event a little bit more and a little bit different?” Jones wondered. “So we thought we’d bring in some food and a little bit of entertainment, and it’s worked out really well.”

READ MORE: WATCH: Ballet Kelowna graces the stage in Prince Rupert

Musical acts, including choirs, performed in the auditorium, which guests watched as they dined on bowls of chili, among other tasty treats.

Caroline Dangeli and Alice Benson were happy vendors at the Kaien Island Craft Fair. (Alex Kurial / The Northern View)

The sound of Irene Cara filled the auditorium thanks to these talented performers. (Alex Kurial / The Northern View)

Alex Kurial | Journalist