STORY, PHOTOS, VIDEO: North Pacific Cannery celebrates special milestone

Visitors examine the cannery equipment used in the canning process. (Alex Kurial / The Northern View)
It takes some effort to reach this cannery property. (Alex Kurial / The Northern View)
(Alex Kurial / The Northern View)
(Alex Kurial / The Northern View)
(Alex Kurial / The Northern View)
The First Nations net loft. (Alex Kurial / The Northern View)
(Alex Kurial / The Northern View)
(Alex Kurial / The Northern View)
The North Pacific Cannery in miniature form. (Alex Kurial / The Northern View)
The Grand Trunk Pacific Model Railroad Club and its extensive model train collection is headquartered at the cannery. (Alex Kurial / The Northern View)
Labels from some of the countless cans that have left the site. (Alex Kurial / The Northern View)
(Alex Kurial / The Northern View)
(Alex Kurial / The Northern View)
Some of the nicer bunkhouses. (Alex Kurial / The Northern View)
A selection of goods from the company store. (Alex Kurial / The Northern View)
Dinner table at a Japanese bunkhouse. (Alex Kurial / The Northern View)
(Alex Kurial / The Northern View)
First Nations bunkhouse. (Alex Kurial / The Northern View)

The North Pacific Cannery celebrated its 130 anniversary over the weekend, marking the occasion with a barbecue and tours of the national historic site.

After enjoying a burger from Patty’s Burger Wagon, visitors to the Port Edward site got to take a trip back in time via free guided tours around the cannery. This included a stop in the various bunkhouses used by the First Nations, Chinese, Japanese and European employees who both worked and lived at the cannery.

The North Pacific Cannery was constructed in 1889, and processed fish until the late 1970s. (Alex Kurial / The Northern View)

Visitors examine the cannery equipment used in the canning process. (Alex Kurial / The Northern View)

The many different types of machinery at the sprawling site were also on display. Many of them have been restored to working order by Greg Butts, who works as a tour guide and maintenance man at the cannery.

READ MORE: The Northern View Cannery Road Race is coming up Sept. 14

“In the First Nations net loft we have a machine shop. There are three machines there that I’ve been able to get running again: a metal lathe, a grinder and a mechanical hacksaw,” Butts said of some of the mechanical achievements he has made with the old equipment. Guests on the tour were treated to a display of all three in action.

Workers and residents of the First Nations net loft produced nets and various other tools necessary for fishing. (Alex Kurial / The Northern View)

Butts has also finessed the main canning line into working order, and says one of his favourite parts of the job is to show it to guests.

“It’s wonderful to hear us talk about it and see how it’s used, but really when you see it run it takes it to a whole new level for people,” Butts said. “Seeing is believing. You truly appreciate the experience of what everyone who lived and worked here would go through on a day to day basis.”

Greg Butts details a part of the main canning line process. (Alex Kurial / The Northern View)

This particular cannery line was nicknamed ‘Big Bertha’. (Alex Kurial / The Northern View)

Cannery general manager Ann Leach is one of the guides, and talked about what goes into a tour. “They’ll be given a narrative of how things were in the past. We go through 97 years of production,” Leach said, referencing the number of years the cannery was in operation.

READ AND WATCH MORE: What’s new at the North Pacific Cannery?

“We’ll describe who would have done canning back in the day, and also when we mechanized.”

“I’m really pleased that people took an interest to come here during the celebration,” Leach added. “It’s a labour of love. It doesn’t take much to get yourself hooked, it’s a bewitching site.”

An ancient dock continues to rise and fall with the tides. (Alex Kurial / The Northern View)

Patty Barki of Patty’s Burger Wagon was on hand to serve visitors to the site. (Alex Kurial / The Northern View)

Alex Kurial | Journalist
Alex Kurial 
Send Alex email
Like the The Northern View on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter

Previous story
VIDEO: Young actors shine at theatre festival

Just Posted

STORY, PHOTOS, VIDEO: North Pacific Cannery celebrates special milestone

Festivities featured food and tours of the site

Prince Rupert RCMP searching for missing woman

Sheena Snook was last seen on the afternoon of Aug. 21.

City of Prince Rupert announces $22M for water treatment project

The project is a partnership between all three levels of government

Season finale for Seamen at Sasquatch tournament

Focus shifts to start of Rainmakers rugby season

Civic Centre ready for puck drop

Rink has a fresh sheet of ice as hockey gets underway

STORY AND VIDEO: Rupert runners blaze a trail

Kaien Trails holds inaugural TrailBlazer runs

The Northern View announces inaugural Tyee Fishing Derby in Prince Rupert

More than $7,000 up for grabs for biggest legal salmon and halibut

The Northern View 2019 Readers Choice

It’s that time of year again! Vote online or at the Prince Rupert office before noon on Aug. 30

Oklahoma opioid ruling could pressure pharma companies to settle in B.C.: experts

Ontario and New Brunswick have announced they will participate in B.C.’s lawsuit

‘Cougar’ spotted in Surrey actually a large domestic cat, police say

Conservation officers, RCMP respond to wooded area near elementary school following report

B.C. man fined, ordered to stay away from bears after feeding one Tim Hortons timbits

Randy Scott was charged under B.C.’s Wildlife Act in October 2018

Woman filmed yelling racial slurs in Richmond parking lot will not be charged

RCMP are warning the public that their reactions to the incident online could be treated as criminal

B.C. Indigenous group vows to battle Site C dam in court again

B.C. Hydro project preparing to divert Peace River next summer

B.C. dad accused of murdering daughters asked about last day with them

Oak Bay’s Andrew Berry has pleaded not guilty in the deaths of Chloe, 6, and Aubrey, 4

Most Read