Stellar musicians, performers recognized at 54th Pacific Northwest Music Festival

Artists and performers who excelled at this year’s 54th annual Pacific Northwest Music Festival (PNMF) were given 156 awards, scholarships and trophies to recognize their efforts.
“The entire festival was a great success with many stellar performances,” wrote Ken Juniper, volunteer at PNMF. “All the adjudicators commented on how they were blown away from the quality of the performances they saw, way above what was expected and what they see at other festivals.”
Performances are spread over two weeks in front of adjudicators, who look back over all the performances afterwards and pick one from each of the junior, intermediate and senior levels.
This year’s adjudicators include Gina Oh, a soprano singer honoured as the most influential Korean Women of the World in 2008, and dancer Kimberley Ganter, who has performed across Canada and internationally, including Bahrain in the Middle East. The Scholarship Evening took place on April 12 followed by the Awards Gala on April 13.
The awards, valued this year at $12,930, were all donated by local businesses and individuals. There were 1,327 entries submitted, with some acts showcasing bands of up to 25 people.
Results showcased below:
SCHOLARSHIPS
Most Outstanding Senior Performer – Horizon Dental Scholarship – $1000
Paige McKay
Most Outstanding Intermediate Performer – Rio Tinto Alcan Scholarship – $500
Julia Yoo
Most Outstanding Junior Performer – Munson Family Scholarship — $250
Coral Fitzsimmons
AWARDS OF EXCELLENCE
Most Outstanding Multidisciplinary Performer – Junior, Knights of Columbus Award — $200
Kai Janzen
Most Outstanding Multidisciplinary Performer – Intermediate, Knights of Columbus Award — $300
Julia Yoo
Most Outstanding Multidisciplinary Performer – Senior, Cote Family Award — $500
Madison Hoffos
—
Brass – Junior – Geier Waste Service Award – $100
Marissa Flegel
Brass – Senior – Northwest Counselling Centre Award – $200
Tiyanee Stevens
Dance – Junior – Flynn Award – $100
Nolan Robinson
Dance – Intermediate – Cote Award – $150
Taylor Jackson
Dance – Senior – Gemma’s Boutiques Award – $200
Julian Hunt
Guitar – Intermediate – Rotary Club of Terrace Award – $150
Mark Pietralla
Piano – Junior – Terrace Academy of Music Award – $100
Brianna Kinney
Piano – Intermediate – Crystal Thomas Award – $150
Matthew McDicken
Piano – Senior – Acadia Northwest Mechanical Award – $200
Nicole Hepting
Speech Arts – Junior – Park Avenue Medical Clinic Award – $100
Addison Pitzel
Speech Arts – Intermediate – Order of the Royal Purple Lodge 216 Award – $150
Hannah Link
Speech Arts – Senior – Munson Family Award – $200
Emily Andrews
Strings – Junior – Cecil Robert Goodvin Award – $100
Tawney Cooper
Strings – Intermediate – Order of the Royal Purple Lodge 216 Award – $150
Cheneille Hall
Vocal – Junior – Ginny Lowrie Award -$100
Kai Janzen
Vocal – Intermediate – Park Avenue Medical Clinic Award – $150
Julia Yoo
Vocal – Senior – Leah Owens Memorial Award – $200
Aria Viveiros
Woodwind – Junior – Terrace Community Band Award – $100
Tawney Cooper
Woodwind – Intermediate – Jim Steele Memorial Award – $150
Natasha Johnson
Woodwind – Senior – Alice Chen-Wing Memorial Award – $200
Nicole Hepting
BAND
McDaniel Trophy – Junior Stage Band
Skeena Jazz Band
McDonalds Restaurant Trophy – Level B200 or B300 Band
St. Anthony’s Grade 7/8/9 Band
Munson Enterprises Award – Senior Stage Band- $500
Caledonia Jazz Band
Rio Tinto Alcan Trophy – Most Promising Band, Level B400
Caledonia Concert Band
Terrace Community Band Trophy – Grade 6-8 Band, Level B400
Mt. Elizabeth Middle School Concert Band
XI Beta Mu Trophy – Most Promising Band, Levels B500 & B600
Terrace Community Band
BRASS
Grier Waste Services Award – Highest Mark Intermediate Brass Solo – $100
Marissa Flegel
J. Coosemans Award – Highest Mark Senior Brass solo – $100
Tiyanee Stevens
CHORAL
Bank of Montreal Trophy – Secondary School Choir
Caledonia Choir
Prince Rupert Rotary Club Award – Community and Church Choirs – $100
Sine Nomine
Rotary Club of Terrace Award – Primary School Choir – $100
Veritas Voices Children’s Choir
Terrace Kinsman Trophy – Elementary School Choir
Veritas Grade 4
DANCE
Art in Motion Award – Ballet – Highest Mark Classical Ballet Group – $75
Pure Movements “Hindsight”
Art in Motion Award – Contemporary Solo – Highest Mark Contemporary Solo – $75
Zosia Stevenson
Art in Motion Award – Modern/Contemporary Duet – Highest Mark Modern/Contemporary Duet – $100
Julian Hunt & Logan Shinde
Art in Motion Award – Stage – Highest Mark Intermediate Stage Dance Group – $75
Pure Movements “Depth Over Distance”
Cafenara Award – Dance – Highest Mark Senior Jazz Dance Solo – $100
Taylor Jackson
Cedar River Physiotherapy Award – Variety – Highest Mark Variety Dance Solo – $75
Coral Fitzsimmons
Cedar River Physiotherapy Award – Ballet – Highest Mark Ballet Musical Interpretation Solo – $75
Braya Kluss
Cedar River Physiotherapy Award – Modern – Highest Mark Modern Dance Solo – $75
Julian Hunt
Cedar River Physiotherapy Award – Tap – Highest Mark Tap Dance Solo – $75
Selena Horne
Comfort Award – Highest Mark Ballet Duet – $75
Julian Hunt & Bronwen Bennett
D.M. Carlson & Family Award – Highest Mark Jazz Musical Interpretation Solo – $100
Taylor Jackson
Dance Academy of Prince Rupert Award – Acrobatic – Highest Mark Acrobatic Solo – $50
Karlie Fudger
Dance Academy of Prince Rupert Award – Ballet – Highest Mark Classical Ballet Solo – 10 and under – $50
Victoria Cho
Dance Academy of Prince Rupert Award – Jazz – Highest Mark Junior Jazz Dance Solo – $50
Sienna Lomba
Dance Academy of Prince Rupert Award – Music Theatre – Highest Mark Music Theatre Dance Solo – $50
Selena Horne
Eileen Harrell Memorial Award – Highest Mark Song and Dance Solo – $100
Taylor Jackson
Free Elements Dance Studio Award – Duet – Highest Mark Stage Dance Duet – $100
Julian Hunt & Logan Shinde
Free Elements Dance Studio Award – Lyrical – Highest Mark Senior Lyrical Solo – $100
Braya Kluss
Free Elements Dance Studio Award – Modern – Highest Mark Modern Musical Interpretation – $100
Braya Kluss
McDonalds Restaurants Award – Dance – Highest Mark Senior Stage Dance Groups – $100
Contemporary Collective “Something in the Water”
MNP LLP Award – Highest Mark Original Dance Choreography – $50
Jenelle Stanton
Prince Rupert Arts Council Award – Highest Mark Classical Ballet Solo – 11 and 12 – $75
Nolan Robinson
Prince Rupert Rotary Club Award – Lyrical Dance – Highest Mark Junior Lyrical Solo – $75
Nolan Robinson
Prince Rupert Rotary Club Award – Street Dance – Highest Mark Street Dance Solo – $75
Julian Hunt
Rotary Club of Terrace Trophy – Dance – Highest Mark Junior Stage Dance Group
E-Motion “Vikings”
Spectrum City Dance Award – Highest Mark Jazz Group – $100
Contemporary Collective “Sweet Dreams”
Woodd Family Award – Highest Mark Classical Ballet – 13 to Open – $150
Julian Hunt
GUITAR
Neifer Family Award – Highest Mark Intermediate to Open Classical Guitar Solo – $100
Mark Pietralla
MISCELLANEOUS
Anne Townsend Trophy – Grades K-7 Enthusiasm and Musicality – Adjud Choice
École Mountainview Intermediate Choir
Flying Fish Award – Highest Mark Original Composition (Music, Vocal, or Speech) – $50
Erica Rogers-Hansen
Horizon Dental Award – Highest Mark Older Beginners – $75
Molly Johnson
James MacFarlane Memorial Award – Best Overall Adult/Child Presentation – $75
Matthew & Daryl McDicken
PIANO
Al Lehmann Award – Highest Mark Senior Baroque Composers – $100
Matthew McDicken
Allan Dubeau Award – Highest Mark Senior 20th & 21st Century Composers – $100
Camryn Oliveira
Carlyle Shepherd Award – Highest Senior Pianoforte – $100
Keyara Knight
Eugene H. Thomas Award – Highest Mark Senior Bach – $125
Nicole Hepting
Fusion Eyecare Doctors of Optometry Award – Piano Highest Mark Popular Selections – $100
Matthew McDicken
J. Coosemans Award – Piano – Highest Mark Romantics – Other than German & Chopin – $100
Nicole Hepting
Janet Felber Trophy – Highest Mark Junior Piano Conservatory
Cara Byrne
Jean and Frank Froese Memorial Award – Highest Mark Junior Bach – $100
Ezralynn Pachal
Kitimat Music Scholarship Society Award – Highest Mark Sonatina – $100
Fabian Oerlemans
Leffler-Stephens Award – Highest Mark Junior Baroque Composers – $50
Claire DeMelo
Life Labs Award – Highest Mark Junior Canadian Composers – $50
Therese Margaret Galang
Nechako Northcoast Construction Award – Piano – Highest Mark Junior Pianoforte Solo – $50
Iona Riesen
Northern Savings Credit Union Award – Highest Mark Piano Duets, Trios, or Quartets – $150
Matthew & Deanna McDicken
Noteworthy Piano Service Award – Highest Mark Intermediate Baroque Composers – $75
Keyara Knight
Park Avenue Medical Clinic Award – Piano – Highest Mark Chopin – $75
Matthew McDicken
Phillips Family Award – Highest Mark Sonata or Concerto – $100
Sam Bond
Pizza Hut Award – Highest Mark French Impressionists – $75
Julia Yoo
Prince Rupert Rotary Club Award – Piano – Highest Mark Beethoven – $75
Nicole Hepting
Ray Johnson Award – Highest Mark Senior Piano Conservatory – $100
Julia Yoo
Rotary Club of Terrace Award – Piano – Highest Mark Intermediate Canadian Composers – $75
Claire DeMelo
Royal Canadian Legion Branch #13 Award – Highest Mark Intermediate Piano Conservatory – $50
Iona Riesen
Tchernsoussoff Award – Highest Mark Piano Inventions – $50
Teresa Kim
Terrace Kinsmen Award – Highest Mark Junior 20th & 21st Century Composers – $75
Lia Crump
Tim Hortons Award – Highest Mark Intermediate 20th & 21st Century Composers – $75
Brianna Kinney
Warner Bandstra Brown Award – Highest Mark German Romantics – $100
Keyara Knight
Westland Insurance Award – Highest Mark Mozart and Haydn – $75
Shaelyn Radu
SPEECH ARTS
Crampton Personal Law Corp Award – Highest Mark Poetry & Prose – Duets, Trios, Quartets – $75
Natasha Johnson & Hannah Link
Eila and Glenys George Award – Highest Mark Public Speaking – 2nd year and up – $50
Ethan Kietzmann
Elia George Award – Highest Mark Public Speaking – 1st year – $50
Josh Silva
Elan Travel Ltd. Award – Highest Mark Narrative Dramatic Poetry – 13 years and up – $100
Natasha Johnson
Michael Strymecki Memorial Trophy – Highest Mark Choral Speaking (Kindergarten to Gr. 3)
Veritas Kindergarten
Mike and Joan Brady Award – Highest Mark Lyric Poetry – 13 years and over – $100
Natasha Johnson
Misty River Books Award – Poetry – Highest Mark Lyric Poetry – 10 to 12 years – $75
Erica Rogers-Hansen
On Cue Players Award – 12 and under – Highest Mark Canadian Poetry – 12 and under – $100
Gabriel Kaines
On Cue Players Award – 13 and over – Highest Mark Canadian Poetry – 13 and over – $130
Hannah Link
Prince Rupert Rotary Club Award – Speech Arts – Highest Mark Narrative Dramatic Poetry – 10 to 12 years – $75
Claire DeMelo
Robin McColl Memorial Trophy – Highest Mark Lyric Poetry – 9 years and under
Aspen Bossert
Rotary Club of Terrace Award – Speech Arts – Highest Mark Narrative Dramatic Poetry – 9 years and under – $50
Sebastian Cooper
Royal Bank Trophy – Highest Mark Choral Speaking (Grades 4 to Open)
Thornhill Elementary Grade 4
Royal Canadian Legion Ladies Auxiliary Award – Highest Mark Group Presentations – $100
Intermediate Speech Arts Group “You’re a Good Man Charlie Brown”
Superior Linen Award – Highest Mark Improvisation and Mime – $75
Erica Rogers-Hansen
Terrace Concert Society Award – Highest Mark Prose – $100
Addison Pitzel
Terrace Little Theatre Award – Highest Mark Dramatic Arts – $100
Hannah Link
Terrace Ministerial Association Award – Highest Mark Bible Reading Solo
Kierra Hildebrandt
STRINGS
Cafenara Award – Strings – Highest Mark Strings Conservatory – $100
Cheneille Hall
Eagle Ridge Forestry Award – Highest Mark Harp – Intermediate and Senior – $100
Julia Yoo
Haldane Award – Highest Mark Junior Harp – $50
Tawney Cooper
Harold Douglas Brown Memorial Award – Highest Mark Strings – Junior – $50
Emerson Cho
Royal Bank Award – Highest Mark Strings – Intermediate – $50
Cheneille Hall
Sandy Farkvam Award – Highest Mark Strings – Senior – $100
Julia Yoo
Terrace Symphony Orchestra Award – Highest Mark Strings Duets, Trios or Ensembles – $100
Inveraray Senior Harps
VOCAL
Acadia Northwest Mechanical Award – Highest Mark Junior Music Theatre – $50
Kai Janzen
Ambur Braid Award – Highest Mark Music Theatre Duet, Trio, or Quartet – $100
Benjamin Carter, Kai Janzen, & Emilie Pouladi
Bandstra Transportation Award – Highest Mark Vocal Conservatory Classes – $100
Julia Yoo
Dr. B. L. Phillips Award – Highest Mark Classical Vocal Duets, Trios, Ensembles – $100
Inveraray Senior Vocal Ensemble “Boats Sail on the Rivers”
J. Coosemans & R. Hollett Award – Highest Mark 20th & 21st Cent Composers Solo – Int to Open – $100
Victoria Stenson
Kitimat Concert Association Award – Highest Mark Pop Vocal – $100
Madison McCann & Aria Viveiros
Lorraine Johnstone Memorial Award – Highest Mark 20th & 21st Century Composers Solo – Junior – $100
Kai Janzen
National Car Rental Award – Highest Mark Junior Vocal Solo – $50
Zoe Unrau
Nechako Northcoast Construction Award – Highest Mark Intermediate Music Theatre – $75
Abbygale Giles
Rotary Club of Terrace Award – Highest Mark Music Theatre Ensemble or Production Number – $100
Inveraray Junior Vocal Ensemble “I Love My Locker”
Sine Nomine Award – Highest Mark Folk song solo – $100
Aria Viveiros
Spotless Cleaners Award – Highest Mark Intermediate Vocal Solo – $75
Julia Yoo
Theatre Alive Society Award – Highest Mark Senior Music Theatre – $100
Paige McKay
Totem Furniture & Appliances Award – Highest Mark Senior Vocal Solo – $100
Paige McKay
WOODWIND
Bank of Montreal Award – Highest Mark Woodwind Solo, Junior – $50
Tawney Cooper
Horizon Dental Award – Highest Mark Woodwind or Brass Duets, Trios and Ensembles – $100
Tiyanee Stevens & Rowan Coosemans
J. Coosemans & R. Hollett Award – Flute – Highest Mark Woodwind Baroque Solo – $100
Nicole Hepting
N & D Stephens Award – Highest Mark Woodwind Conservatory Solo – $100
Tawney Cooper
Terrace and District Arts Council Award – Highest Mark Woodwind Solo, Intermediate to Open – $75
Natasha Johnson
brittany@terracestandard.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter