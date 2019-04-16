Stellar musicians, performers recognized at 54th Pacific Northwest Music Festival

More than 150 awards, scholarships given out to Northwest B.C. participants

The Pure Movements dance group performing ‘Coffee, Coffee, Coffee…Americano’ during the Pacific Northwest Music Festival. (Ken Juniper photo)

Artists and performers who excelled at this year’s 54th annual Pacific Northwest Music Festival (PNMF) were given 156 awards, scholarships and trophies to recognize their efforts.

“The entire festival was a great success with many stellar performances,” wrote Ken Juniper, volunteer at PNMF. “All the adjudicators commented on how they were blown away from the quality of the performances they saw, way above what was expected and what they see at other festivals.”

Performances are spread over two weeks in front of adjudicators, who look back over all the performances afterwards and pick one from each of the junior, intermediate and senior levels.

This year’s adjudicators include Gina Oh, a soprano singer honoured as the most influential Korean Women of the World in 2008, and dancer Kimberley Ganter, who has performed across Canada and internationally, including Bahrain in the Middle East. The Scholarship Evening took place on April 12 followed by the Awards Gala on April 13.

The awards, valued this year at $12,930, were all donated by local businesses and individuals. There were 1,327 entries submitted, with some acts showcasing bands of up to 25 people.

Results showcased below:

SCHOLARSHIPS

Most Outstanding Senior Performer – Horizon Dental Scholarship – $1000

Paige McKay

Most Outstanding Intermediate Performer – Rio Tinto Alcan Scholarship – $500

Julia Yoo

Most Outstanding Junior Performer – Munson Family Scholarship — $250

Coral Fitzsimmons

AWARDS OF EXCELLENCE

Most Outstanding Multidisciplinary Performer – Junior, Knights of Columbus Award — $200

Kai Janzen

Most Outstanding Multidisciplinary Performer – Intermediate, Knights of Columbus Award — $300

Julia Yoo

Most Outstanding Multidisciplinary Performer – Senior, Cote Family Award — $500

Madison Hoffos

—

Brass – Junior – Geier Waste Service Award – $100

Marissa Flegel

Brass – Senior – Northwest Counselling Centre Award – $200

Tiyanee Stevens

Dance – Junior – Flynn Award – $100

Nolan Robinson

Dance – Intermediate – Cote Award – $150

Taylor Jackson

Dance – Senior – Gemma’s Boutiques Award – $200

Julian Hunt

Guitar – Intermediate – Rotary Club of Terrace Award – $150

Mark Pietralla

Piano – Junior – Terrace Academy of Music Award – $100

Brianna Kinney

Piano – Intermediate – Crystal Thomas Award – $150

Matthew McDicken

Piano – Senior – Acadia Northwest Mechanical Award – $200

Nicole Hepting

Speech Arts – Junior – Park Avenue Medical Clinic Award – $100

Addison Pitzel

Speech Arts – Intermediate – Order of the Royal Purple Lodge 216 Award – $150

Hannah Link

Speech Arts – Senior – Munson Family Award – $200

Emily Andrews

Strings – Junior – Cecil Robert Goodvin Award – $100

Tawney Cooper

Strings – Intermediate – Order of the Royal Purple Lodge 216 Award – $150

Cheneille Hall

Vocal – Junior – Ginny Lowrie Award -$100

Kai Janzen

Vocal – Intermediate – Park Avenue Medical Clinic Award – $150

Julia Yoo

Vocal – Senior – Leah Owens Memorial Award – $200

Aria Viveiros

Woodwind – Junior – Terrace Community Band Award – $100

Tawney Cooper

Woodwind – Intermediate – Jim Steele Memorial Award – $150

Natasha Johnson

Woodwind – Senior – Alice Chen-Wing Memorial Award – $200

Nicole Hepting

BAND

McDaniel Trophy – Junior Stage Band

Skeena Jazz Band

McDonalds Restaurant Trophy – Level B200 or B300 Band

St. Anthony’s Grade 7/8/9 Band

Munson Enterprises Award – Senior Stage Band- $500

Caledonia Jazz Band

Rio Tinto Alcan Trophy – Most Promising Band, Level B400

Caledonia Concert Band

Terrace Community Band Trophy – Grade 6-8 Band, Level B400

Mt. Elizabeth Middle School Concert Band

XI Beta Mu Trophy – Most Promising Band, Levels B500 & B600

Terrace Community Band

BRASS

Grier Waste Services Award – Highest Mark Intermediate Brass Solo – $100

Marissa Flegel

J. Coosemans Award – Highest Mark Senior Brass solo – $100

Tiyanee Stevens

CHORAL

Bank of Montreal Trophy – Secondary School Choir

Caledonia Choir

Prince Rupert Rotary Club Award – Community and Church Choirs – $100

Sine Nomine

Rotary Club of Terrace Award – Primary School Choir – $100

Veritas Voices Children’s Choir

Terrace Kinsman Trophy – Elementary School Choir

Veritas Grade 4

DANCE

Art in Motion Award – Ballet – Highest Mark Classical Ballet Group – $75

Pure Movements “Hindsight”

Art in Motion Award – Contemporary Solo – Highest Mark Contemporary Solo – $75

Zosia Stevenson

Art in Motion Award – Modern/Contemporary Duet – Highest Mark Modern/Contemporary Duet – $100

Julian Hunt & Logan Shinde

Art in Motion Award – Stage – Highest Mark Intermediate Stage Dance Group – $75

Pure Movements “Depth Over Distance”

Cafenara Award – Dance – Highest Mark Senior Jazz Dance Solo – $100

Taylor Jackson

Cedar River Physiotherapy Award – Variety – Highest Mark Variety Dance Solo – $75

Coral Fitzsimmons

Cedar River Physiotherapy Award – Ballet – Highest Mark Ballet Musical Interpretation Solo – $75

Braya Kluss

Cedar River Physiotherapy Award – Modern – Highest Mark Modern Dance Solo – $75

Julian Hunt

Cedar River Physiotherapy Award – Tap – Highest Mark Tap Dance Solo – $75

Selena Horne

Comfort Award – Highest Mark Ballet Duet – $75

Julian Hunt & Bronwen Bennett

D.M. Carlson & Family Award – Highest Mark Jazz Musical Interpretation Solo – $100

Taylor Jackson

Dance Academy of Prince Rupert Award – Acrobatic – Highest Mark Acrobatic Solo – $50

Karlie Fudger

Dance Academy of Prince Rupert Award – Ballet – Highest Mark Classical Ballet Solo – 10 and under – $50

Victoria Cho

Dance Academy of Prince Rupert Award – Jazz – Highest Mark Junior Jazz Dance Solo – $50

Sienna Lomba

Dance Academy of Prince Rupert Award – Music Theatre – Highest Mark Music Theatre Dance Solo – $50

Selena Horne

Eileen Harrell Memorial Award – Highest Mark Song and Dance Solo – $100

Taylor Jackson

Free Elements Dance Studio Award – Duet – Highest Mark Stage Dance Duet – $100

Julian Hunt & Logan Shinde

Free Elements Dance Studio Award – Lyrical – Highest Mark Senior Lyrical Solo – $100

Braya Kluss

Free Elements Dance Studio Award – Modern – Highest Mark Modern Musical Interpretation – $100

Braya Kluss

McDonalds Restaurants Award – Dance – Highest Mark Senior Stage Dance Groups – $100

Contemporary Collective “Something in the Water”

MNP LLP Award – Highest Mark Original Dance Choreography – $50

Jenelle Stanton

Prince Rupert Arts Council Award – Highest Mark Classical Ballet Solo – 11 and 12 – $75

Nolan Robinson

Prince Rupert Rotary Club Award – Lyrical Dance – Highest Mark Junior Lyrical Solo – $75

Nolan Robinson

Prince Rupert Rotary Club Award – Street Dance – Highest Mark Street Dance Solo – $75

Julian Hunt

Rotary Club of Terrace Trophy – Dance – Highest Mark Junior Stage Dance Group

E-Motion “Vikings”

Spectrum City Dance Award – Highest Mark Jazz Group – $100

Contemporary Collective “Sweet Dreams”

Woodd Family Award – Highest Mark Classical Ballet – 13 to Open – $150

Julian Hunt

GUITAR

Neifer Family Award – Highest Mark Intermediate to Open Classical Guitar Solo – $100

Mark Pietralla

MISCELLANEOUS

Anne Townsend Trophy – Grades K-7 Enthusiasm and Musicality – Adjud Choice

École Mountainview Intermediate Choir

Flying Fish Award – Highest Mark Original Composition (Music, Vocal, or Speech) – $50

Erica Rogers-Hansen

Horizon Dental Award – Highest Mark Older Beginners – $75

Molly Johnson

James MacFarlane Memorial Award – Best Overall Adult/Child Presentation – $75

Matthew & Daryl McDicken

PIANO

Al Lehmann Award – Highest Mark Senior Baroque Composers – $100

Matthew McDicken

Allan Dubeau Award – Highest Mark Senior 20th & 21st Century Composers – $100

Camryn Oliveira

Carlyle Shepherd Award – Highest Senior Pianoforte – $100

Keyara Knight

Eugene H. Thomas Award – Highest Mark Senior Bach – $125

Nicole Hepting

Fusion Eyecare Doctors of Optometry Award – Piano Highest Mark Popular Selections – $100

Matthew McDicken

J. Coosemans Award – Piano – Highest Mark Romantics – Other than German & Chopin – $100

Nicole Hepting

Janet Felber Trophy – Highest Mark Junior Piano Conservatory

Cara Byrne

Jean and Frank Froese Memorial Award – Highest Mark Junior Bach – $100

Ezralynn Pachal

Kitimat Music Scholarship Society Award – Highest Mark Sonatina – $100

Fabian Oerlemans

Leffler-Stephens Award – Highest Mark Junior Baroque Composers – $50

Claire DeMelo

Life Labs Award – Highest Mark Junior Canadian Composers – $50

Therese Margaret Galang

Nechako Northcoast Construction Award – Piano – Highest Mark Junior Pianoforte Solo – $50

Iona Riesen

Northern Savings Credit Union Award – Highest Mark Piano Duets, Trios, or Quartets – $150

Matthew & Deanna McDicken

Noteworthy Piano Service Award – Highest Mark Intermediate Baroque Composers – $75

Keyara Knight

Park Avenue Medical Clinic Award – Piano – Highest Mark Chopin – $75

Matthew McDicken

Phillips Family Award – Highest Mark Sonata or Concerto – $100

Sam Bond

Pizza Hut Award – Highest Mark French Impressionists – $75

Julia Yoo

Prince Rupert Rotary Club Award – Piano – Highest Mark Beethoven – $75

Nicole Hepting

Ray Johnson Award – Highest Mark Senior Piano Conservatory – $100

Julia Yoo

Rotary Club of Terrace Award – Piano – Highest Mark Intermediate Canadian Composers – $75

Claire DeMelo

Royal Canadian Legion Branch #13 Award – Highest Mark Intermediate Piano Conservatory – $50

Iona Riesen

Tchernsoussoff Award – Highest Mark Piano Inventions – $50

Teresa Kim

Terrace Kinsmen Award – Highest Mark Junior 20th & 21st Century Composers – $75

Lia Crump

Tim Hortons Award – Highest Mark Intermediate 20th & 21st Century Composers – $75

Brianna Kinney

Warner Bandstra Brown Award – Highest Mark German Romantics – $100

Keyara Knight

Westland Insurance Award – Highest Mark Mozart and Haydn – $75

Shaelyn Radu

SPEECH ARTS

Crampton Personal Law Corp Award – Highest Mark Poetry & Prose – Duets, Trios, Quartets – $75

Natasha Johnson & Hannah Link

Eila and Glenys George Award – Highest Mark Public Speaking – 2nd year and up – $50

Ethan Kietzmann

Elia George Award – Highest Mark Public Speaking – 1st year – $50

Josh Silva

Elan Travel Ltd. Award – Highest Mark Narrative Dramatic Poetry – 13 years and up – $100

Natasha Johnson

Michael Strymecki Memorial Trophy – Highest Mark Choral Speaking (Kindergarten to Gr. 3)

Veritas Kindergarten

Mike and Joan Brady Award – Highest Mark Lyric Poetry – 13 years and over – $100

Natasha Johnson

Misty River Books Award – Poetry – Highest Mark Lyric Poetry – 10 to 12 years – $75

Erica Rogers-Hansen

On Cue Players Award – 12 and under – Highest Mark Canadian Poetry – 12 and under – $100

Gabriel Kaines

On Cue Players Award – 13 and over – Highest Mark Canadian Poetry – 13 and over – $130

Hannah Link

Prince Rupert Rotary Club Award – Speech Arts – Highest Mark Narrative Dramatic Poetry – 10 to 12 years – $75

Claire DeMelo

Robin McColl Memorial Trophy – Highest Mark Lyric Poetry – 9 years and under

Aspen Bossert

Rotary Club of Terrace Award – Speech Arts – Highest Mark Narrative Dramatic Poetry – 9 years and under – $50

Sebastian Cooper

Royal Bank Trophy – Highest Mark Choral Speaking (Grades 4 to Open)

Thornhill Elementary Grade 4

Royal Canadian Legion Ladies Auxiliary Award – Highest Mark Group Presentations – $100

Intermediate Speech Arts Group “You’re a Good Man Charlie Brown”

Superior Linen Award – Highest Mark Improvisation and Mime – $75

Erica Rogers-Hansen

Terrace Concert Society Award – Highest Mark Prose – $100

Addison Pitzel

Terrace Little Theatre Award – Highest Mark Dramatic Arts – $100

Hannah Link

Terrace Ministerial Association Award – Highest Mark Bible Reading Solo

Kierra Hildebrandt

STRINGS

Cafenara Award – Strings – Highest Mark Strings Conservatory – $100

Cheneille Hall

Eagle Ridge Forestry Award – Highest Mark Harp – Intermediate and Senior – $100

Julia Yoo

Haldane Award – Highest Mark Junior Harp – $50

Tawney Cooper

Harold Douglas Brown Memorial Award – Highest Mark Strings – Junior – $50

Emerson Cho

Royal Bank Award – Highest Mark Strings – Intermediate – $50

Cheneille Hall

Sandy Farkvam Award – Highest Mark Strings – Senior – $100

Julia Yoo

Terrace Symphony Orchestra Award – Highest Mark Strings Duets, Trios or Ensembles – $100

Inveraray Senior Harps

VOCAL

Acadia Northwest Mechanical Award – Highest Mark Junior Music Theatre – $50

Kai Janzen

Ambur Braid Award – Highest Mark Music Theatre Duet, Trio, or Quartet – $100

Benjamin Carter, Kai Janzen, & Emilie Pouladi

Bandstra Transportation Award – Highest Mark Vocal Conservatory Classes – $100

Julia Yoo

Dr. B. L. Phillips Award – Highest Mark Classical Vocal Duets, Trios, Ensembles – $100

Inveraray Senior Vocal Ensemble “Boats Sail on the Rivers”

J. Coosemans & R. Hollett Award – Highest Mark 20th & 21st Cent Composers Solo – Int to Open – $100

Victoria Stenson

Kitimat Concert Association Award – Highest Mark Pop Vocal – $100

Madison McCann & Aria Viveiros

Lorraine Johnstone Memorial Award – Highest Mark 20th & 21st Century Composers Solo – Junior – $100

Kai Janzen

National Car Rental Award – Highest Mark Junior Vocal Solo – $50

Zoe Unrau

Nechako Northcoast Construction Award – Highest Mark Intermediate Music Theatre – $75

Abbygale Giles

Rotary Club of Terrace Award – Highest Mark Music Theatre Ensemble or Production Number – $100

Inveraray Junior Vocal Ensemble “I Love My Locker”

Sine Nomine Award – Highest Mark Folk song solo – $100

Aria Viveiros

Spotless Cleaners Award – Highest Mark Intermediate Vocal Solo – $75

Julia Yoo

Theatre Alive Society Award – Highest Mark Senior Music Theatre – $100

Paige McKay

Totem Furniture & Appliances Award – Highest Mark Senior Vocal Solo – $100

Paige McKay

WOODWIND

Bank of Montreal Award – Highest Mark Woodwind Solo, Junior – $50

Tawney Cooper

Horizon Dental Award – Highest Mark Woodwind or Brass Duets, Trios and Ensembles – $100

Tiyanee Stevens & Rowan Coosemans

J. Coosemans & R. Hollett Award – Flute – Highest Mark Woodwind Baroque Solo – $100

Nicole Hepting

N & D Stephens Award – Highest Mark Woodwind Conservatory Solo – $100

Tawney Cooper

Terrace and District Arts Council Award – Highest Mark Woodwind Solo, Intermediate to Open – $75

Natasha Johnson



Claire and Teresa Kim performing ‘The Flea Waltz’. (Ken Juniper photo)

Julia Yoo playing “Hoedown” on the violin during the Pacific Northwest Music Festival. For her multi-disciplinary talents, Yoo was awarded nine awards for this year’s festival, including a Rio Tinto Alcan scholarship for $500. (Ken Juniper photo)

Julian Hunt and Bronwen Bennett performing ‘The Secret’. (Ken Juniper photo)

Kai Janzen performing ‘Charlie Brown’s Kite’ during the Pacific Northwest Music Festival. (Ken Juniper photo)

Madison Hoffos performing a variation from ‘Sleeping Beauty’ at the Pacific Northwest Music Festival. (Ken Juniper photo)

Marisa Flegel and Hudson Medeiros performing ‘You’re a Good Man Charlie Brown’ during the Pacific Northwest Music Festival. (Ken Juniper photo)