St. Paul’s Lutheran Church hosting second flea market for Prince Rupert community

Pastor Diana Edis, of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church standing next to church member Herman Seideman after their flea market on June 15, 2019 came to an end on Saturday. The sale is biannual to help raise money for the church. This time around they are hosting it over the course of two weeks because they had too much to give away in too little time. (Jenna Cocullo / The Northern View)
Some of the furniture pieces will be given away by silent auction while everything else can be bought on the spot. (Jenna Cocullo / The Northern View)
St. Paul’s Lutheran Church will be holding a second flea market on Friday and Saturday, June 21 and 22.

Pastor Diana Edis said they had too many things to give away and not enough time after their flea market hosted on Saturday, June 15, saw a lot of left over goodies from furniture to Christmas decorations, books, games and clothes.

The event is biannual, with all the money raised going toward keeping the church afloat.

Everyone is welcome to come shop at the flea market or donate their own items for the church to sell. Pastor Edis said she is happy to see some of the donated furniture find good homes.

Some of the furniture pieces will be given away by silent auction while everything else can be bought on the spot.

The next flea market on Friday, June 21 will be hosted at their church on McBride street from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. and on the following day, Saturday, it will begin at 9 a.m. and last until noon.

Jenna Cocullo | Journalist
Jenna Cocullo 
