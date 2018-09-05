Specific items needed for Burns Lake fire crews and evacuees

On Sept. 3, the Aug. 15 evacuation order for Burns Lake was partially rescinded. (Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako map)

The Postmen in Prince Rupert are collecting powdered milk, mashed potatoes and RespirActin

Relief for Burns Lake is coming once again from The Postmen in Prince Rupert.

Kristen Frank, a volunteer with the non-profit organization, has arranged a second depot and she’s asking for a few specific items to help firefighters and evacuees affected by the ongoing wildfires in the Burns Lake area.

“The people we delivered to last time were in Burns Lake as well,” Frank said. She has compiled a more specific donation list this time after touching base with front line firefighters.

“These are the things that firemen actually need on the other side.”

The Postmen are looking for: canned and powdered milk, instant mashed potatoes, potatoes, root vegetables, breads, gift cards for gasoline, electrolyte drinks, such as Gatorade, cough candies, mint candies and RespirActin, a tonic that helps open airways.

Toiletries and pet food is no longer needed after the last drop off to the region.

“We managed to coordinate a shipment from Vancouver Island, and they shipped up a load of pet food to the main depot. We’ve been trucking that all over the place,” Frank said.

The Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako issued an evacuation order on Aug. 15 for the area south of Burns Lake. On Sept. 4, a portion of that order was rescinded, and some Southside residents were able to return to their homes.

Evacuation orders for the Verdun Mountain/Nadina Lake fires remain on order as of Sept. 5.

Frank is asking that people contact her if they would like to drop off any of the listed items above because she wasn’t able to set up a hall this time.

She can be contacted at 250-925-4939.

Donations will be accepted from Wednesday, Sept. 5 until Saturday, Sept. 8 at noon.

