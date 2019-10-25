Special Olympics Prince Rupert is having a bake sale at the Northern Savings Credit Union today until 2 p.m. (Alex Kurial / The Northern View)

Special Olympics bake sale on now

All proceeds going to support local sports at afternoon fundraiser

Special Olympics Prince Rupert is holding a bake sale this afternoon at the Northern Savings Credit Union. Sweets and treats are available by donation, with sales going toward supporting local sports. Rupert athletes are on hand selling the goods, with the sale going until 2 p.m.

Rupert athlete Stacy Whomes and others are on hand with a variety of baked goods. (Alex Kurial / The Northern View)

Alex Kurial | Journalist
Alex Kurial 
Send Alex email
Like the The Northern View on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Winter clothing donation drive for kids is underway

Just Posted

Special Olympics bake sale on now

All proceeds going to support local sports at afternoon fundraiser

Highway safety work between Terrace and Prince Rupert nearly finished

First plan for an overpass over CN tracks was shelved because of cost

Northwest B.C. mayors join in Terrace to discuss impacts of growth

Terrace, Prince Rupert and Kitimat shared the stage at the Nation2Nation forum Oct. 24

ALC rejects Coastal GasLink work camp behind Vanderhoof airport

Coastal GasLink said they are currently reviewing ALC’s decision to determine next steps

My Mountain Co-op preps for new ski season at Shames Mountain

Ski hill expected to open the first week of December, weather permitting

Premier’s Award for Prince Rupert athlete

Samantha Wiley adds prestigious honour to her already accomplished athletic résumé

Massive windstorm knocks out power to 35,000 hydro customers in southern interior

BC Hydro reports crews are assessing damage and repairs required

B.C.’s longest-serving female MLA announces retirement after 28 years

Ex-speaker Linda Reid silent on legislature liquor removal

Three people arrested after man assaulted with knife downtown Terrace

Terrace RCMP are investigating, asking witnesses to come forward

No crude, but still rude: BC Hydro survey reveals conflict at electric vehicle charging stations

Almost a quarter of electric vehicle owners said they’ve gotten in an argument at a charging station

‘It’s terrifying’: B.C. teen leads effort to fight climate change

Fifteen teenagers are suing government for violating their right to life, liberty and security of the person

In the news: Licence plate fights and a letter hailing tennis star Bianca Andreescu

Climate change lawsuit filed in Canada as climate strike takes place in Vancouver

Analysis: B.C. shined bright for major parties in 2019 federal election

A post-mortem following the Black Press Media series on B.C.’s role in the Oct. 21 vote

International bat week: Focus on myth busting, conservation, celebration

International Bat Week runs from Oct. 24 to 31

Most Read