Special Olympics bake sale on now

Special Olympics Prince Rupert is having a bake sale at the Northern Savings Credit Union today until 2 p.m. (Alex Kurial / The Northern View)

Special Olympics Prince Rupert is holding a bake sale this afternoon at the Northern Savings Credit Union. Sweets and treats are available by donation, with sales going toward supporting local sports. Rupert athletes are on hand selling the goods, with the sale going until 2 p.m.

Rupert athlete Stacy Whomes and others are on hand with a variety of baked goods. (Alex Kurial / The Northern View)

Alex Kurial | Journalist