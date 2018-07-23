Shoreline Cleanup along Rushbrook ropes in 309kg of waste

More then 40 volunteers, and Marine Search and Rescue, picked up cigarette butts, tires and trash

Gerard Ans and Simon Suratt, volunteers with the Royal Canadian Marine Search and Rescue, Station 64, found lots of ropes and cans during the Great Canadian Shoreline Cleanup on July 22. (Shannon Lough / The Northern View)

Coffee cups, a couple of tires and a carpet are just some of the items that were picked up for the Great Canadian Shoreline Cleanup.

After two hours, volunteers collected 309 kilograms of garbage, and approximately two kilograms of cigarette butts.

“We have hundreds of bags of these. We’re going to recycle them to TerraCycle where they upcycle them into other larger plastic goods that they can sell,” said Karina Dracott, coordinator, North Coast Cetacean Research Initiative by Ocean Wise.

Positive Prince Rupert – Civic Pride and Ocean Wise joined forces to coordinate the cleanup along Rushbrook, Seal Cove and Hays Creek. More than 40 volunteers took part, including a crew of six and two boats from the Royal Canadian Marine Search and Rescue Station 64.

“We found a bucket, we found a shoe, a lot of old rusted piping, chain, a lot of rope along the shoreline attached to branches and trees and stuff like that,” Amber Sheasgreen, volunteer with Station 64.

Participants received coffee, juice and cookies, and prizes from Littlenets.

This was the seventh cleanup organized by Positive Prince Rupert this year. There are still six to go, to help tidy the city and area.

“The big culprit is single-use plastics. These guys are everywhere. Especially bottle caps and things, things that can be swallowed and wrapped around necks of small marine mammals,” Dracott said.

“If you ever want to come down and help out we appreciate all the help we can get.”

