Excavation on eight seniors housing units began in Port Edward on Sept. 12.

NSK contracting loads mud in a Storey’s excavating truck on the construction site of a future seniors housing complex in Port Edward on Sept. 12. (Photo submitted by Scott Duffus)

Site excavation on the eight unit seniors housing complex in Port Edward began on Sept. 12 at the corner of Alder Ave and Oceanview Drive. City officials broke ground on the site on July 31, and the home is expected to be built by December, 2018.

