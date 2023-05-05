2022 Hike for Hospice volunteers cheer on participants at the May 1 event along the waterfront in Prince Rupert.

Second annual Hike for Hospice scheduled May 7

The event is meant to raise awareness and fundraise for the non-profit society.

Prince Rupert & District Hospice Society is hosting its annual Hike for Hospice on May 7, starting at 1 p.m. at Mariners Park in Prince Rupert.

The event is meant to raise awareness of the programs offered to the community and fundraise for the non-profit society.

The Prince Rupert Hospice Society is a non-profit, community-based organization. It supports those experiencing a life-limiting illness, death, loss or grief. It was incorporated in 2009 and started with 12 founding members.

Joanne Ritchie, Prince Rupert and District Hospice Society coordinator said the organization is excited to welcome participants back after a cold and rainy inaugural hike last year.

“Last year was quite cold, but we still had lots of people show up and had a successful day,” Ritchie said.

The event is being held across Canada, and the route in Prince Rupert will be released shortly. There is no required distance for participating. You can even just come to Mariner’s Park in support.

To register for or inquire about the hike, participants can email princeruperthospice@gmail.com. Pledges are welcome.

“If you want to come out and walk, that’s great. But if you just come to mariners park and walk over to the fence and admire the view, that’s okay too,” Ritchie said.

“We’re just grateful for anyone who comes out to support the hospice.”

