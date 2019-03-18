Search and Rescue holds fundraiser for new command centre

Gareth Millroy / The Northern View Ground Search and Rescue team members with Justine Crawford, steward of Cassiar Cannery, on March 16 at the silent auction held at the Crest Hotel.

With only a tent for a command centre, Prince Rupert’s Ground Search and Rescue is fundraising for an upgrade.

Prince Rupert’s Ground Search and Rescue (GSAR) held a fundraiser event on Saturday, Mar. 16 at the Crest Hotel.

Cassiar Cannery was the event’s biggest sponsor and steward, Justine Crawford, was the host for the day.

“It was my crazy idea because they needed it and it was time to give back. In mid-December, a community member went missing. They were up there for days and only had a tent as their command centre,” Crawford said.

Walking through the hall, there were displays and auction tables with volunteer GSAR members taking part.

“Businesses donated items to the Search and Rescue fundraiser and we are auctioning it off. The support we received from small and local businesses is amazing, we couldn’t have hoped for better support,” said Kevin Graham, who has been a volunteer with GSAR for over a year.

“We went out on a search recently in some very bad weather and our canvass tent couldn’t hold up to the elements. We use the tent as our command centre and it was then that we decided that we need a new mobile command post,” Graham said.

The fundraiser generated approximately $10,000, and the proceeds will go toward the purchase of a new mobile command center for GSAR.

