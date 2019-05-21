Royal Canadian Marine Search and Rescue (RCM-SAR) Station 65 on Lax Kw’alaams receives necessary upgrades to its equipment from the Community Investment Fund financed by the Port of Prince Rupert. (Submitted photo)

Search and rescue equipment on Lax Kw’alaams receives critical upgrades

First Community Investment Fund from the Port of Prince Rupert announced in 2019

Out-of-date equipment for the Royal Canadian Marine Search and Rescue (RCM-SAR) Station 65, based on Lax Kw’alaams, was in desperate need of upgrades.

In what was the first Community Investment Fund announcement for 2019, the Port of Prince Rupert contributed $55,345 to the Lax Kw’alaams Rescue Society, and the community celebrated the support on Friday, May 17.

“The Rescue Society’s key focus is to ensure that we’re ready to respond to any given situation that comes our way – this project helps us do that,” said James Henry Sr. of the Lax Kw’alaams Rescue Society, in the press release.

“We look forward to a continued relationship with the Port Authority to enhance safety preparedness in our waters.”

READ MORE: Lax Kw’alaams receives largest community investment from the port to date

With the funding from the Community Investment Fund, the Rescue Society was able to upgrade the engines and electronic equipment, which will enable a faster incident response time, and will handle more complicated rescues that may occur. The society used the funding to purchase and install radar and communication equipment, and general boat handling, emergency response equipment and forward-looking infrared search equipment, stated the press release.

“It is our pleasure to partner with dedicated volunteer organizations like the Lax Kw’alaams Rescue Society to support vital community projects that contribute directly to marine safety,” said Shaun Stevenson, president and CEO of the Prince Rupert Port Authority.

“We consider this an excellent example of how our organization can ensure that the port’s success is shared through projects that enable long-term benefits for community members on the North Coast.”

The Lax Kw’alaams search and rescue team has 22 members, who receive calls for vessels in distress out in the Hecate Strait. They also work with teams based in Prince Rupert and Gitxaala in the south, and they respond as far north as Kincolith.

READ MORE: Fisherman trapped under water rescued near Smith Island

Station 65 is one of 33 volunteer RCM-SAR organizations in the province. There are more than 1,000 volunteer search and rescue crews who are on call to respond to marine search and rescue emergencies 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.

In 2018, RCM-SAR stations spent 994 hours on search and rescue missions, and each year they typically respond to 800 rescues, according to the press release.

This is the Port of Prince Rupert’s first Community Investment Fund announcement for 2019. Since 2010, more than $9.2 million dollars have been committed to the fund, which is financed by a share of the port authority’s annual net income, benefiting more than 60 community projects in the region.

Shannon Lough | Editor
Shannon Lough 
Send Shannon email
Like the The Northern View on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter

 

Previous story
Three-day forum coming for North Coast victims and survivors of crime week
Next story
First ever Indigenous Symposium educates teachers in Prince Rupert

Just Posted

City pays last respects to former councillor and fisherman Paddy Greene

Greene was a long-time fisherman in Prince Rupert who passed away May 17, 2019

Search and rescue equipment on Lax Kw’alaams receives critical upgrades

First Community Investment Fund from the Port of Prince Rupert announced in 2019

New Seven Sisters replacement confirmed

Mental health facility will have 25 beds, up from 20 in current facility

Terrace hospital’s business plan approved

Health Minister’s announcement opens door to construction phase

Three-day forum coming for North Coast victims and survivors of crime week

Prince Rupert RCMP victim services is hosting workshops and speakers between May 28-June 3

Killer of Calgary mother, daughter gets no parole for 50 years

A jury found Edward Downey guilty last year in the deaths of Sara Baillie, 34, and five-year-old Taliyah Marsman

Body of missing snowmobiler recovered from Great Slave Lake

Police confirm the body is that of one of three missing snowmobilers

Toddler seriously injured after falling from Okanagan balcony

RCMP are investigating after a two-year-old boy fell from the balcony of an apartment in Kelowna

Cost jumps 35% for Trans-Canada Highway widening in B.C.

Revelstoke-area stretch first awarded under new union deal

Is vegan food a human right? Ontario firefighter battling B.C. blaze argues it is

Adam Knauff says he had to go hungry some days because there was no vegan food

Winds helping in battle against fire threatening northern Alberta town

Nearly 5,000 people have cleared out of High Level and nearby First Nation

Aquilini-owned blueberry farm ordered to pay $131,000 to foreign workers

Pitt Meadows farm owes wages to 174 employees

B.C. sends 267 firefighters to help battle Alberta wildfires

Out of control fires have forced evacuations in the province

LETTER: Fletcher ‘blurs reality’ on B.C. union public construction

Bridge, highway projects awarded to companies, not unions

Most Read