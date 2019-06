Dr. Van Houligan brought magic and wonder to Prince Rupert Seafest, three shows left

Dr. Von Houligan helped kick off Seafest 2019 with magic and wonder at Carnival of Calamities (Jenna Cocullo/The Northern View)

Carnival of Calamities with Dr. Von Houligan was one of the first events to kick off Seafest 2019 this weekend.

Friday night’s show was the first of four. Prince Rupertites can still catch him on Saturday at 1 p.m., 3:30 p.m., and 7 p.m.

Jenna Cocullo | Journalist