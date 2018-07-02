Save on Foods donates $1,500 to the Salvation Army

Employees at Prince Rupert’s Save on Foods present $1,500 to the local Salvation Army Food Bank. (Submitted photo)

On June 22, Prince Rupert’s Save on Foods donated $1,500 to the Prince Rupert Food Bank Salvation Army. The donation was made possible as a result of the store’s #shareitforward program where on June 15, 16 and 17, Save on Foods donted 25 per cent net proceeds to the local food bank for every customer who bought a Western Family item. All Save on Foods stores raised a total of $250,000 for local food banks.

“A big thank you to everyone who came in and supported the local food bank, Western Family products and Save on Foods,” said store manager Andrew Warrington in an email.



