Salmon Christmas crackers recipe

Prince Rupert retired fisherman Norman Ostrom shares his favourite holiday recipe

One of Norman Ostrom’s favourite Christmas traditions is making salmon crackers. Before he retired in 2016, Ostrom was a fisherman for more than 60 years. In other words, you’ll want to make this recipe for years to come.

Here is his process:

1. Catch (or buy) salmon

2. Freeze until winter

3. Thaw, then salt for five days

4. Fillet and cut into small pieces

5. Put in a crockpot and add pickling ingredients, onions, vinegar, etc.

6. Stir every two days

7. Enjoy with your favourite crackers and garnish — share if you can! It is the season of giving, after all.

Read more about Ostrom in his Heart of Our City profile “A fisherman with two loves”.


keili.bartlett@thenorthernview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Heart Of Our City — Special delivery

Just Posted

In Our Opinion: Out with the old

A reflection on industry and CEO giants that left us in 2017 and what to look forward to in 2018

Heart Of Our City — Special delivery

Rotarian Chris Bromley helps drive community change in Prince Rupert

Sports in Review: April 2017

Liam McChesney makes U17 BC team and girls rugby team wins Shield Cup

Year in Review: April 2017

New flights and changes to airport authority board are highlights from April 2017 Prince Rupert news

Part III: Saving an Indigenous language by teaching adults and creating an app

A multimedia series with videos and photos from a community Sm’algyax class on B.C.’s North Coast

This Week Podcast – Year In Review 1

In Episode 65 the hosts talk about the news and sports highlights of 2017 from inside a car

PART II: Indigenous language and culture go hand in hand in Prince Rupert classrooms

A multimedia series with videos and photos from children’s Sm’algyax classes on B.C.’s North Coast

Carriers wanted for the Northern View

We have open routes for carriers all over Prince Rupert

Grit, drive and commitment: B.C.’s most inspirational sports stories of 2017

Overcoming bullying, addiction, injury and more – these athletes gave it their all

Winter feeding best left to wildlife experts

B.C. warns of diet shift dangers for moose, deer, elk, sheep

Car involved in fatal highway accident only had two snow tires: police

Subaru Impreza with two summer tires collided with a van, shutting down Highway 3 for hours: police

Homeless, hurt and harassed

A B.C. city’s most vulnerable speak out about violence and theft on the streets

American Indigenous man has right to hunt in Canada

B.C. court rules Richard Desautel has right to hunt in Canada

Benjamin and Olivia 2017’s top baby names so far in B.C.

The race is almost over for the top baby names in 2017

Most Read

  • Salmon Christmas crackers recipe

    Prince Rupert retired fisherman Norman Ostrom shares his favourite holiday recipe

  • Heart Of Our City — Special delivery

    Rotarian Chris Bromley helps drive community change in Prince Rupert