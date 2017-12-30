Salmon Christmas crackers recipe

One of Norman Ostrom’s favourite Christmas traditions is making salmon crackers. Before he retired in 2016, Ostrom was a fisherman for more than 60 years. In other words, you’ll want to make this recipe for years to come.
Here is his process:
1. Catch (or buy) salmon
2. Freeze until winter
3. Thaw, then salt for five days
4. Fillet and cut into small pieces
5. Put in a crockpot and add pickling ingredients, onions, vinegar, etc.
6. Stir every two days
7. Enjoy with your favourite crackers and garnish — share if you can! It is the season of giving, after all.
