Salmon Christmas crackers recipe

One of Norman Ostrom’s favourite Christmas traditions is making salmon crackers. Before he retired in 2016, Ostrom was a fisherman for more than 60 years. In other words, you’ll want to make this recipe for years to come.

Here is his process:

1. Catch (or buy) salmon

2. Freeze until winter

3. Thaw, then salt for five days

4. Fillet and cut into small pieces

5. Put in a crockpot and add pickling ingredients, onions, vinegar, etc.

6. Stir every two days

7. Enjoy with your favourite crackers and garnish — share if you can! It is the season of giving, after all.

